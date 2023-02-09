American and German tanks are now headed to Ukraine, a sign that this conflict is going to be escalating in a dangerous way. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: Hi, I’m Mike Papantonio and this is America’s Lawyer. The United States and Germany are now escalating the conflict in Ukraine by sending tanks to the country. We’ll talk about how disastrous that can be in just a minute. A Republican senator has introduced a bill called the Pelosi Act that would ban members of Congress from owning and selling stocks, insider trading is what they’re trying to stop. And Democrats, well, they’re growing more concerned about Biden’s age as he prepares to announce his 2024 plans. All that and more, it’s coming up. Don’t go anywhere. America’s Lawyer starts right now.

American and German tanks are now headed to the Ukraine, a sign that this conflict is going to escalate without question, in a very dangerous way. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins joins me now to talk about this. Farron, you know, MSNBC, CNN, they’re high fiving. Oh, this is great. We’re sending in more tanks. And then Zelensky we just talked about now says, well, I don’t just want your tanks. I want some long range bombers basically saying, we’re gonna go bomb Moscow. And Biden, oh, Jesus Christ. It’s almost like he’s asleep at the wheel as this thing creeps towards World War III.

Farron Cousins: We’re, we’re at the point now where we’ve got pretty much all of the NATO countries that are sending tanks to Ukraine. US and Germany were kind of the last holdouts. So now we’ve joined in, we’re sending them heavy artillery. And the day, as you pointed out, the day after, the day after this was announced, we’re gonna send planes, Zelensky came out and said, next, I will be asking for war planes. So this, this is not going away, this is getting worse.

Mike Papantonio: War planes being the, he wants long range bombers.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Because he’s gonna say, well, by God, we’re gonna start a war with Moscow. We’re gonna go to Moscow. Stall, you know, we’re, we’re gonna bomb ’em. And it’s almost as if they have put Biden in a stupid room. Okay. Biden is sitting there, 80 years old in his stupid room. And all these war hawks are saying, do this, do that. He comes out and says, I’m doing everything I can to avoid World War III. That’s, that was his talking point. There will not be a World War III. This thing is escalating at a, at a pace where anybody watching this who says, you just don’t understand. No, I frigging understand. I’ve seen it before, but not on this scale.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: This is scary as hell to me. I’ll tell you.

Farron Cousins: It, it is. And look, everybody, look, we understand Russia was the aggressor here. Russia started this.

Mike Papantonio: Of course.

Farron Cousins: Ukraine was the victim. We’re not trying to downplay any of that. But the point here is that we’re, we’re a hair’s breath away from putting boots on the ground because Ukraine has already said, hey, it’s probably gonna take us several months to even learn how to use these tanks.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, it’s gonna take a year, Farron.

Farron Cousins: Which, which means we’re gonna end up sending our guys to go over there and train them, which at that point, we have boots on the ground.

Mike Papantonio: They can’t drive ’em. And the, this experts say it’d be a year before they can. They can’t fix ’em. They can’t repair ’em. There’s nothing they can do with these other than the fact to poke the bear a little bit more and then have this idiot Zelensky, who I think is, we have made him into a hero and the guy is not a hero.

Farron Cousins: Well, and, and one of the, you know, a great anti-war activist, the name escapes me at the moment, but I’m sorry, they pointed out this is exactly Vietnam.

Mike Papantonio: Of course it is.

Farron Cousins: This is Vietnam, this is what we did.

Mike Papantonio: Of course.

Farron Cousins: Slowly marching and then quicker marching, and then suddenly we’re there and we have no idea what we’re doing, why we’re doing it. And, and we’re heading back into that same quagmire.

Mike Papantonio: You know what really, if, if people understand how this started, most people don’t even understand how it started. They, I swear to God, if you ask 10 people what brought this about, they have no idea. All they know is Russia invaded Ukraine, Russia the aggressor comes into Ukraine. Look at the history. It was all about NATO. Putin was telling Obama, even back to the Obama administration, he said a couple things. This deal that we have where you can’t move missiles any closer to our boundaries, you’re gonna stick with it. He didn’t stick with it. Obama moves ’em closer. The next discussion is, don’t go bringing all these people into NATO when they’re right at our border because you’re surrounding us right now. The worst thing about this, 26 million Russians died in World War II at the hands of Germans. Okay. Hitler’s Nazis killed 26 million Russian soldiers, no, people, civilians, soldiers, everybody.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: So Russia is looking at this, well, it’s Germany again. And now Germany is latched on to the United States. This is so scary to me, Farron. I, I just don’t know why people just, this thing, oh, well, it’s the human, it’s the right thing to do. Really?

Farron Cousins: No. The, the right thing to do is a diplomatic solution.

Mike Papantonio: Of course.

Farron Cousins: But listen to this, okay. You’ve got, this is the advisor to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak, who says, internal escalation of war in Russia is inevitable. Cities that are pampered, lazy, they, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, will be subject to strikes. Various blows will be debt to, dealt to various targets. Why, by whom and what for? That’s another question.

Mike Papantonio: Now who can.

Farron Cousins: You’re threatened, you’re now threatening to bomb Russian cities. Those Russian citizens, they’re not a part of this. They’re innocent bystanders too and, and they’re threatening it right now.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. I mean, if, if for to, you know, I don’t even want to hear, well, you don’t understand. No, I frigging understand. I have followed this since the minute it started. Most people don’t understand what even started it. They don’t understand the connection to NATO. They don’t understand that even Zelensky was saying, hush, hush about NATO, because all you’re doing is you’re aggravating Russia and you’re turning up that heat. And ultimately that’s what happened. Biden let it happen. Obama let it happen. Trump let it happen. And now this is where we are. And we are this close. What are, what was a 90 second, what are we?

Farron Cousins: 90 seconds on the Doomsday clock. Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Doomsday. Well, what, what great timing. What does that put us around April or May?