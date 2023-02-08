Even Nancy Pelosi thinks that President Biden’s age is going to be a huge problem in 2024. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Even Nancy Pelosi thinks that President Biden’s age is gonna be a huge factor in 2024. She, look, this is a bigger story than her statement about Biden. You get that. I mean, she comes out and says, well, in her grandma, great grandma kind of passive aggressive way, she’s master at the passive aggressive great grandma. She comes out and says, well, you know, I’m 82. He’s 80. Yeah, it could be a factor. And then she follow, she follows it up with this statement, well, I think there are other great candidates out there. I mean, come on. And then now you see all this thing about the, the, the document stories that are coming. Democrats are driving that story. I mean, they’re the ones that are pushing the story because they want to get rid of the crazy old man.

Farron Cousins: You know, it, it’s funny you picked up on that exact same quote, because to me that’s the story. It’s not just her saying like, is age a positive? No, it’s not for him. But then the, I think we have other great candidates when the time comes. So she is already, you know, shifting into that like, oh, I’ll support him if he runs. But there’s a lot of good other people over here. And the problem is actually no, no. If we had all of those good other candidates you’re talking about.

Mike Papantonio: Where are they?

Farron Cousins: We wouldn’t be having a conversation about him maybe running in 2024. And I think that, that also weighs heavily on his mind because he understands, I don’t even think he wants to do the second term.

Mike Papantonio: No. I mean, the guy, look.

Farron Cousins: But he’s looking around at his own party and saying, where, where are you, good candidates?

Mike Papantonio: They’re gonna put, they’re gonna, they’re gonna put him back. Well, there are some good candidates. Tell, tell me your.

Farron Cousins: Well, well, they are.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, there’s some good candidates.

Farron Cousins: You’ve got Katie Porter.

Mike Papantonio: Katie Porter.

Farron Cousins: But I don’t think she’s, I don’t think she’s there yet.

Mike Papantonio: She’s not ready. But what a great candidate, man.

Farron Cousins: But 2028, a hundred percent.

Mike Papantonio: Ro Khanna, I mean, you know.

Farron Cousins: Ro Khanna is great.

Mike Papantonio: We got some great people out there.

Farron Cousins: Merkley is good.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: But they.

Mike Papantonio: Okay.

Farron Cousins: They won’t challenge him, unfortunately.

Mike Papantonio: They’re gonna put him down in the basement again. Okay. They’re gonna put him down. But the old man in the basement, if he runs again and the, and, and let him run a campaign from there. But the truth is that the most of these leaks of these stories, I mean, it’s very clear. It’s coming from the inside of the Democratic elites. They know this. They don’t want him to run again. They, they, they’ve seen him. Think back with Obama. Do you remember when I was waiting for Obama to endorse him? Do you know he never did. He never endorsed him. At some, I guess when it came right down to the end. But when in the primaries, you know, I, he just sat silent.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Because he knows the guy’s, you know, not right in a lot of ways.

Farron Cousins: Right. I mean, you know, being his vice president for eight years, you would’ve thought as soon as Biden announced, Obama would’ve been like, yep. That’s, that’s the guy folks. He’s, he’s my guy. We’re gonna do this again.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And the fact that he didn’t, he waited so long before even saying anything about it. And the only reason he did was to, you know, kind of kneecap Bernie Sanders campaign.

Mike Papantonio: Right, right.

Farron Cousins: Because he had the wind at his back. But even Bernie Sanders, who would’ve been an amazing president.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, he would’ve been great.

Farron Cousins: He’s, he’s got that same age factor going.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Although he’s, he doesn’t look like he’s missed a step in 40 years.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. But you can’t recycle.

Farron Cousins: But you can’t.

Mike Papantonio: You’re not gonna be able to recycle.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Which is unfortunate. He could have done so much good in these last, in these last four years. So, anyway, Farron, thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: Appreciate it. That’s all for this week. But all of these segments are gonna be available this coming week right here on this channel. And you can follow us at Twitter @AmericasLawyer. I’m Mike Papantonio and this has been America’s Lawyer where every week, we tell you the stories that corporate media won’t tell you because their advertisers don’t allow for it and their political connections are so tribal that that does not permit them to tell the story. We’ll see you next time.