Nancy Pelosi’s daughter says that the former House Speaker had an exorcism performed on her house after her husband’s attack. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Nancy Pelosi’s daughter says that the former House speaker had an exorcism performed on her home over Thanksgiving. So an exor, I mean, I had to, you know, the first time I saw this story, I know I sent it to you and I said, Farron, is this, is this right? Is this, is this true? And is, I mean, we still don’t know that it’s true, but it’s sure being reported. The daughter said, this is what happened. Pick it up from there.

Farron Cousins:Yeah. The, the the daughter, Christine Pelosi I believe, or Alexandra Pelosi, excuse me. She, she tells the New York Times that, you know, Nancy was riddled with guilt over the husband getting attacked at the home. So she is Catholic. She calls up the Catholic priest and says, hey, um, it’s probably the house, I guess, that’s got the evil spirits. I would like for you to come and perform an exorcism on my home. And then again, this is according to Alexandra Pelosi. So the alleged exorcism took place possibly over Thanksgiving, although they did reach out to the local priest, I guess who’s supposed to be Pelosi’s priest. So they said, no, I, I didn’t go perform an exorcism. So we don’t know if it happened, but the daughter says it did.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah.

Farron Cousins: So we have to take her at her word.

Mike Papantonio: Well, I mean. Okay. I mean, truthfully, let’s be fair about it. Her husband is brutally attacked, you know, with a hammer.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Still recovering. She’s not in the house. She feels guilty about it. And you know, some of these folks said, look, this, you don’t need an exorcism. You need some psychiatric care. You need some counseling. So that’s the other part of it. It’s, it’s, it’s a sad but weird story. I mean, I guess that’s the way to describe it.

Farron Cousins: It, it is. And so, you know, if we listen to what the daughter says, she felt tremendous guilt.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: That is the kind of thing you go, you talk about, about that with the counselor, with the therapist.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Not an exorcist.

Farron Cousins: And, and with your husband and y’all work through that together. You know, you’re both in your golden years. You may not have a lot of time. You don’t wanna live with it forever. So.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, it’s, I’m, I’m mixed on. I mean, it’s a sad story. I mean, she’s at the end of her career. Her husband’s almost killed. I don’t know whether he has residual brain damage. I have no idea. But she’s watching him go through this and she’s so desperate she says, we need an exorcism. And she really needs counseling, is what everybody else suggests here. But let’s hope it ends well. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Is that still a thing? That, that, I mean, exorcism, I mean we all saw The Exorcist. Is that still a thing? Are Catholics still doing that?

Farron Cousins: Apparently it is. And you know, we, we’ve actually, I mean I’ve, I’ve covered stories plenty of times of these, usually it’s on the right, you’ll get these Republican groups saying, we’re gonna perform an exorcism of this. We’re gonna perform an exorcism of that. And it’s just total kind of nut ballery to me. If, if we can make up that word.

Mike Papantonio: Well, let’s do an exorcism, if it’s a thing, exorcism office to office in Washington, DC. Let’s, let’s perform those kinds of exorcisms.