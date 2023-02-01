A possibly illegal database of financial transactions has been kept for years by the Arizona state government. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: A possibly illegal database of financial transactions have been kept for years by the Arizona State government. Wow. Go ahead, go ahead with this story.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This is one of those things that we always talk about, about with the slippery slope of things. And this is exactly what we’ve got here. You’ve got the Arizona secretary of State basically, or Attorney General, excuse me. And years and years ago, all the way back to the Bush administration, they said, listen, we got a lot of crime.

Farron Cousins: So what we need to do, Department of Homeland Security, is we need to be able to monitor these financial transactions going through, you know, Western Union and MoneyGram. That’s how the criminals are moving the money. And we can get that and we can take care of it. Give us the authority to do it. So Homeland Security says, yeah, go ahead and do it. Well, it only took a couple years before the state of Arizona thought, you know what? We don’t just have to, we’ve been given a blank check, we don’t have to just look at the criminals. We can analyze any money transfer.

Mike Papantonio: Over five, $500.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, over $500. So what they started doing was without warrants of any kind, they would issue what’s been described as fake subpoenas to these money organizations getting all the records from these individuals that were not under investigation.

Mike Papantonio: Well, it’s part of the way to deal with immigrants to say, well, we can follow what you’re doing.

Mike Papantonio: You, you wrote an interesting, you, you sent this story to me, top of the story. This is your, my take on the following story is that they continue to go after the migrant, migrants working in America, not the companies that are illegally employing them. And so this is kind of one of the things you’re talking about here.

Mike Papantonio: This is how let’s go target that migrant worker who might be sending $500 back home so the family can live back in Mexico or El Salvador, wherever it is. Correct?

Farron Cousins: Right. And, and they’re getting paid under the table. You know, the boss of whatever it is, whatever, you know, small factory or, or, you know, yard maintenance service is huge. They’ll pay ’em in cash.

Farron Cousins: They take that cash to a Western Union, say, I need to get this $500 to Mexico, because that’s where they were looking at the transfers going. And so then when immigration comes to crack down on these people, they’re not going to the employer.

Farron Cousins: They’re going to the individual.

Mike Papantonio: The chicken farms.

Mike Papantonio: The, the, the big massive cattle, you know, it, it’s, it’s nobody else will take these jobs is their position right now.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, that’s what Davos, Davos, Switzerland, that was kind of their talking point. We have to bring ’em in because Americans just don’t wanna work. That was really what they said out there because, so we have to let ’em out over the border. Now your point being is we let ’em over the border, they take the job that we expect ’em to take, and then organizations like this go target them for sending $500 back home because they know where they live now.

Farron Cousins: And, and so then they take that migrant, the immigrant ship ’em back. Then the employer just says, okay, they’ll be another one tomorrow. So I’m fine. I can keep doing this.

Mike Papantonio: And, and I can pay ’em substandard wages. If they break their arm, I send them back to Mexico. If the, if they’re, if they’re killed on the job, I send ’em in a body bag back to Mexico. I don’t have any responsibility after that. That’s what this is all about. And that’s what kind of Davos, that’s what they were talking about in Davos, Switzerland. That’s, this is great. This is great. US Chamber of Commerce loves this.

Mike Papantonio: They’re behind this. But the US Chamber of Commerce won’t say, hey, wait just a second. Why are you going after these people that came here to work that you’re, you’re telling the American public that Americans are too lazy to work? So we’re bringing in these folks and now you’re targeting them. It’s an ugly story all the way around.

Farron Cousins: Well, you know, just a couple years ago there was a big migrant worker bust at a, it was a food packing plant, it was Mississippi or Louisiana.

Farron Cousins: But, so they haul out about one to 200 immigrants. They have them outside. All of them are in handcuffs and they ship ’em all back.

Farron Cousins: And that was the last we heard of that story. There were no prosecutions for the owners, the managers, nothing.

Farron Cousins: I mean, the people’s kids were being dropped off there at the factory from school. They come out to see their parents in handcuffs.

Farron Cousins: It, it was sick because they punished the people who were literally just doing a job. They’re not breaking the law. They’re doing a job.

Mike Papantonio: In other words, everything that Davos, Switzerland was talking about comes to pass. And when it comes to pass, they make it even tougher. They go after the workers that they’re saying, hey, come to the US because we need your, we need you to work here.