An airline CEO has admitted that Pete Buttigieg’s office knew about their scams and let them do it anyway. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: An airline CEO has admitted that Pete Buttigieg’s office knew about their scams and let them do it anyway. Now, the reason I wanna do this story, because the first time we did this story, there was outrage. How dare you go after Mayor Pete and you don’t have any proof that he did anything wrong. Well, this is pretty strong proof, isn’t it? Go ahead.

Farron Cousins: It, it, it is. So you’ve got the United CEO, Scott Kirby, recently very openly on a call with investors and other airlines was like, hey, listen, we’re gonna keep doing everything that led to those massive meltdowns in our entire system over the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks because the Department of Transportation knows that we do this and they.

Mike Papantonio: They gave us permission.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. They’ve basically said, we are not gonna actually hold you accountable.

Mike Papantonio: So what they do, they advertise, they say, we can handle this leg of a trip. We can do this. We want your money, all the time they know they don’t even have the personnel to handle it. If they get it a year out, they’re gonna sell it anyway. Buttigieg was told by what, 30 Attorney Generals that this was.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. 34 I think. Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. 30 so Attorney Generals, this is what’s going on. Now this didn’t just happen. This happened a year and a half ago.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And so when we did this story, and everybody says, oh, you just, you know, you’re, this is a gay attack. I mean, they literally said that in the comments. Really? No, this is a competence attack. And our position was, Mayor Pete ain’t ready for the big time.

Farron Cousins: No, he’s really not.

Mike Papantonio: And, and that’s, that’s kind of what this story was about.

Farron Cousins: Well, and, and at the time too, you Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna of last year, I think it was in March or April of last year, already sent a letter to him warning that, hey, this is what’s happening. They know they’re selling flights that they can’t fly because they don’t even have pilots to fly them on the schedule.

Mike Papantonio: So was Ro Khanna attacking him and Bernie attacking him for any other reason than competence?

Farron Cousins: Oh, Mayor Pete’s husband came out on Twitter and absolutely went after Ro Khanna for it.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. For saying, do your, do your job.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Do your job. But again, tribalism gets involved. He’s a Democrat. He’s my guy. I’m gonna stand behind him anyway.

Farron Cousins: He, he is not qualified to hold this position. When you have the airlines that he’s supposed to be reigning in bragging about him not doing his job.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: That’s the end of the line.

Mike Papantonio: High fives about it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: High fives about him not doing his job. Farron, thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

