The World Economic Forum took place in Davos, Switzerland last week, where the Ultra Rich and Powerful met and agreed to do nothing to make your life better. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: The World Economic Forum took place in Davos, Switzerland last week where the ultra-rich and powerful met and agreed to do nothing to make life better for any of us. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins joins me to talk about it. Farron, you know, you have masters, this story’s great, masters of the universe. They leave their security bubble, they’re gated communities, their billionaire gated communities with their arm guards on their jets and to tell the unclean masses, the mere mortals like me and you, how we should live. They fly in with their jets, armed guards, extra sex workers, by the way, are flown in just to make sure that all these billionaire types are really happy as they preach to us about how stupid we are, how smart they are. And it’s just at this festive environment, it where, where they’re just talking about basically, we’re the smartest people on the planet. That’s why we’re, we’re all here in Davos, Switzerland.

Farron Cousins: Right. And, and you know, I, I’ve read so many articles about what Davos, you know, what took place there, but nobody can even seem to answer the very simple question of what is the point?

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: You know, there doesn’t really seem to be any reason why this needs to be happening, because nothing comes of it, other than a bunch of rich and powerful people patting themselves on the back, patting each other on the back saying, we’re so great and wonderful. Shouldn’t everybody else be just like us? But they’re not smart enough to be like us.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. I mean, look, the way I, the descriptions of the, it’s like five days of this nauseating virtue signaling. The virtue signaling is you dumb masses, if you would just be as smart as we are, this would be a better world. And in the process, they’re sitting there eating Swiss chocolate, drinking thousand dollar champagne, a thousand dollars a bottle, and they attack all the flaws of what they determined to be the common man. This is nauseating to me. What, this has been going on how many years? This is where globalism comes from.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: These are globalist, capitalist pigs is what they are. Globalist, capitalist pigs, doing all this virtue, this virtue signaling to say they’re somehow smarter than us.

Farron Cousins: Well, and one of the big themes that kept coming up was, oh, populism, populism is so bad. We’ve got these workers that are, you know, so-called quiet quitting, where they’re just not doing much at work.

Mike Papantonio: Now, talk about that. Okay. This CEO of this company stands up and starts preaching about the idea, you know, unemployment really is good. And then he tries to make it into an argument. Well, it’s good for the bankers, obviously, right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. The, all the problems in the world are caused by the workers, not by the people at Davos. That is their big message. You know, we need high unemployment because it, it, it drives up our prices. You know, we’re able to save money. We can jack up our costs. We can be more choosy in who we hire when there’s three applicants for every job instead of one applicant for every three jobs.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: And that’s what they want and that’s what the Fed here in the US has been pushing and there was even a point where, where you had them talking about how disastrous it’s been for their individual countries with the offshoring of jobs. And then at the end they’re like, but we’re not gonna change.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: They, they actually said that. Like, we know it’s bad, but we’re gonna leave it in place because hey, why not?

Mike Papantonio: The edge of it comes, the, the interesting edge comes about the borders. Okay. You know, they can’t help but talk about the borders because these folks are the people who came up with NAFTA and CAFTA, had Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton push all that. And then all of a sudden they say, well, you know, we can do better than that. We don’t have to ship jobs overseas in places like America or Germany or wherever. We’re just gonna bring in all these immigrants and we’re gonna use immigrant labor the same way that we used to use it when we’d ship jobs over the seas. And it’s a better deal because if we maim ’em or we kill ’em, or you know, we just ship the body back. That’s how these people think.

Farron Cousins: Yep.

Mike Papantonio: And the disgusting hypocrisy, they’re in this most this opulent setting where, you know, nobody, this is, this is rarefied air that nobody else is invited. But they talk down to all the rest of the world talking about how stupid we are, talking about how they have the better ideas on how to solve these problems. But your point is, they do nothing. Nothing came out of this. You understand?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Zero came out of this other than they all met.

Farron Cousins: Right. And, and it just strengthens their alliances with one another because we had plenty of US lawmakers there. Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin, Chris Coons.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: All Democrats, some Republicans there. But it was the Democrats up on stage.

Mike Papantonio:Oh.

Farron Cousins: Agreeing with these horrible things and agreeing to not bring jobs back to America.

Mike Papantonio: What was, it was like a Dem, it was a Democratic gaggle. That’s what is so offensive to me. There were some, there were a couple of Republicans, but this was a Democratic thing because if you think about it, it started globalism, the big push for globalism is what these people represent. And they want one, they want a one, one world order, as George Soros would say, we want a one world order. The one world order is these hypocrite, billionaire, elitist, trying to tell the rest of the world how we ought to live. It’s disgusting to me. And you know, why not meet in Detroit?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Why, why not meet in Detroit where there, you know, where there’s real, or Chicago? Come on down to earth and you don’t have, meet in a Hilton hotel. Invite everybody, let’s talk it out. No, they all wanna meet in their little rarefied air and tell us how stupid we are.