America’s Lawyer E37: Rich and powerful people from across the world met in Davos last week to pretend to care about the world, but committing to do nothing about the problems we face. We’ll tell you what happened. A lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke could dramatically alter campaign speech in the future. And an airline CEO admitted that Pete Buttigieg’s office was fully aware of their scams and did NOTHING to stop them. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

https://youtube.com/live/SWniVQBze4s

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.