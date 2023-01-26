America’s Lawyer E37: Rich and powerful people from across the world met in Davos last week to pretend to care about the world, but committing to do nothing about the problems we face. We’ll tell you what happened. A lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke could dramatically alter campaign speech in the future. And an airline CEO admitted that Pete Buttigieg’s office was fully aware of their scams and did NOTHING to stop them. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

https://youtube.com/live/SWniVQBze4s

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

