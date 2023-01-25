

Mass Tort News LegalCast: Levin Papantonio Rafferty Associate attorney Sara Papantonio serves as point for the firm’s involvement in mass tort litigation for Necrotising enterocolitis (NEC) contamination in baby formula. Sara graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 2020 and served as a member of the Stetson Trial team, ranked #1 nationally. Sara earned the title of Regional Champion and National Finalist at the 2020 National Trial Competition. Sara also acted as Senior Associate for Stenson’s Law Review.