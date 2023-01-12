A new study has found that constant social media use might be harming brain development in children – we’ll tell you what researchers have discovered. Multiple attacks on power stations have taken place in the past two months, and the media is strangely silent about what’s happening. And a FIRST GRADER was arrested last week after shooting his teacher during school – we’ll bring you the details. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.