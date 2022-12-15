America’s Lawyer E33: The Twitter Files have been released to the public, and they might show that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey lied under oath to Congress. We’ll tell you how that happened. Human Trafficking survivors have filed a lawsuit against a popular bargain hotel chain for allowing this nightmare to happen right under their noses. And it looks like all of the government officials who created the Flint water crisis are going to get away with it – we’ll tell you why. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.