America’s Lawyer E33: The Twitter Files have been released to the public, and they might show that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey lied under oath to Congress. We’ll tell you how that happened. Human Trafficking survivors have filed a lawsuit against a popular bargain hotel chain for allowing this nightmare to happen right under their noses. And it looks like all of the government officials who created the Flint water crisis are going to get away with it – we’ll tell you why. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

