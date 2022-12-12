Republicans gain control of Congress in less than a month, and they’ve already packed their agenda with investigations into everything. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Republicans gain control of Congress in less than a month and they’ve already packed the agenda with investigations into everything. We’re gonna investigate the Hunter Biden issue. We’re gonna investigate voting. We’re gonna investigate the CIA, this, this one I do love, investigate the FBI and CIA and their political involvement. I do love that. But, you know, they can’t, they can’t learn. Every time they do that they lose the next time. I mean, you could, it’s just, you could graph it out, you know, midterm wins and they start all these investigations. Well, they, they lose the next time. I don’t know. What do you think, where do you think this goes?

Farron Cousins: It, it’s the politics of revenge, which is basically where we’re at, I think a lot with both parties at this point.

Mike Papantonio: Oh yeah, definitely.

Farron Cousins: You know, we get power, we’re gonna take on your guys. Well, we got it now, we’re gonna take on your guys. And the Republicans ran in the midterms saying, oh, crime is rampant. We gotta do something about crime.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Inflation’s terrible, we’re gonna do something about it. We’re gonna do something about all the shortages experiencing, the gas prices. None of that is on the agenda anywhere near it.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Because they don’t really care.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: But the Hunter Biden, by God, you better get your laptop ready because you’re coming in to talk about it. And listen, what’s funny to me and what’s funny to a lot of other progressives is when they keep hammering Hunter Biden, our response is, go for it. We don’t care about Hunter Biden.

Mike Papantonio: Unless they have that magic bullet that ties Joe Biden up to the Hunter Biden story, which they say they do. I don’t know. Time will tell. We’ll see. But the point is, I kind of like this because it’s, it’s going to, it’s gonna destroy ’em in the next, if they, they don’t learn, if they don’t say do some good things for people. Do, do some things on climate, do some things on education, do some things on human welfare, do some good things, and don’t waste all this time with all this negativity. I’ll tell you who ought to be worried is that little Schiff guy. What’s his.

Farron Cousins: Adam Schiff. Well, they, they’ve already suggested they’re gonna kick him off his committees.

Mike Papantonio: Oh yeah. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: You know, that’s part of the politics of revenge. But six months ago, six months ago, Kevin McCarthy in an interview was talking about we’re not gonna waste our time with investigations.

Mike Papantonio: I know, man.

Farron Cousins: Because he admitted, he goes, that’ll kill us in 2024.

Mike Papantonio:They all know it.

Farron Cousins: But he let people like Marjorie Taylor Green, he made deals with her.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Support me for speaker. I will let you investigate whatever you want to do.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. And the media will eat it up. The media sees what exactly what we’re talking about.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: The more these people look like kooks and they can’t help themselves. They simply, Republicans can’t help themselves. They always have to look a little crazy. This is gonna make ’em look as crazy as a loon.

Farron Cousins: Yep.

Mike Papantonio: And so the media’s going to feed that into everyday news and that’s gonna be the brand by the time it’s all over.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. They can’t help themselves, like you said.

Mike Papantonio: Farron, thank you for joining me.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for this week. But all these segment, segments are gonna be available this coming week right here on this channel. And you can follow us on Twitter @AmericasLawyer. I’m Mike Papantonio and this has been America’s Lawyer, where every week we tell you the stories that corporate media won’t tell you because their advertisers won’t let ’em tell you the story or because their political connections are so deep that they can’t tell the story. But we can. So we’ll see you here next time.