America’s Lawyer E28: In the last 7 years, more than 500 former US military personnel have taken jobs with foreign governments – including the human rights abusers in Saudi Arabia. We’ll tell you why these officials are willing to sell their souls for a big paycheck. The rising cost of insulin has forced more than a million Americans with diabetes to ration the drug in the past year, all thanks to Big Pharma’s greed. And Democratic candidates are telling President Biden to STAY AWAY from them as the midterms approach – we’ll tell you why. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Hi, I’m Mike Papantonio and this is America’s Lawyer. In the last seven years, more than 500 former US military personnel have taken jobs with foreign governments, including human rights abusers like Saudi Arabia. We’ll tell you why these officials are willing to sell their souls for big paychecks. The rising cost of insulin has forced more than a million Americans with diabetes to ration the drug and in the, in the past year, all that’s happened is the price has gone up, up, up. All thanks to big pharma’s greed. And Democratic candidates are telling President Biden to stay away from them as the midterms approach. We’ll tell you why. All that more. It’s coming up. Don’t go anywhere. America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Former military officials are cashing in by taking jobs with foreign governments that are hostile to the United States. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins joins me to talk about what’s happening. This is a really, really bothersome story. We’re talking about admirals and generals while they’re still on the job working in the Mid East, actually working for Saudi Arabia, actually working for places like Qatar. It’s, it’s incredible. And we’re talking about big money. We’re talking about these guys are making millions of dollars. They take their training, they take everything we give them, these admirals and these generals. I’m talking about, I’m talking about five star generals, four star generals that are, that are doing this and, and just, it’s a cash, it’s a cash cow for ’em.

Farron Cousins: It, it is. You know, the report from the Washington Post shows that some of them are making thousands of dollars a day plus benefits, plus living expenses, all to go over there. And most of them, the majority of them have ended up working for Saudi Arabia. And what they’re doing is they’re basically teaching them how to turn their military into the United States military. And then they come back here, lobby the government, send them more weapons, send them more money, because I get more money if I send them more.

Mike Papantonio: Any coincidence that these are the same people on MSNBC and CNN churning up war? I mean, it’s the same kind of faces.

Farron Cousins: It is.

Mike Papantonio: They’re working for the Saudis, they’re working for the weapons industry. They’re on MSNBC, they’re on CNN, talking about the glorious nature of war, the glorious nature of Saudi Arabia. These guys are punks. And I mean, for us not to do any, and, and let, let’s call names. I mean, first of all, security advisor James, James Jones, he was the security advisor for Obama. So he’s making, good God, millions advising the Saudis, lobbying for the Saudis, telling the Saudis, if you want our weapons, you gotta come through me. Telling the Saudis, if you want to train your guys to, to fly our F35s, you gotta come to me. This is so wrong for so many standpoints and nobody’s doing anything about it.

Farron Cousins: It, it is, And the biggest problem too is that technically these individuals are supposed to report to the military if they’re gonna go work for a foreign government. But if they forget to tell the government.

Mike Papantonio: It’s okay.

Farron Cousins: There, there is no punishment. There’s literally no punishment on the books. They couldn’t punish them if they wanted to. So these retired people who spent 20, 30 years, our tax dollars trained them, made them into what they are. They’re saying, thanks, now I’m gonna go help. I mean, in many cases, literally our enemies learn how to kill other people.

Mike Papantonio: The, the average pay for a four star general working for Saudi Arabia is $200,000. Okay. And what are they doing? All they’re doing is buying access. They work for the weapons industry. They’re getting money from the weapons industry, and then they’re getting weap, money from Saudi Arabia. And then they’re getting money to go on MSNBC and CNN and to tout how remarkable Saudi Arabia is with their, what is it, $500 billion futuristic city that they’re building. You, you’d think, you’d think it’s just, you’d think it’s heaven there when you watch these guys on the news, even though they know the same thing we do. They know the Saudi Arabia, that, that the Saudis were responsible for killing 3000 Americans on US soil. They know that. They know the royal family participated in that, made it happen. They know Khashoggi, they know the Khashoggi story real well. They know everything about what a freak this dictator is. This punk dictator that’s, that’s absolutely running Saudi Arabia with such an iron fist. It’s okay with them.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. They, they’re perfectly fine working for a government that is killing people for tweeting, literally lopping their heads off, you know, with, with a hundred other people. Killing political prisoners. An American in Saudi Arabia just got sentenced to 16 years in jail for a tweet. And these people say, that is perfectly fine with us because they’re paying me hundreds of thousands of dollars to make sure they get more military equipment.

Mike Papantonio: Now, okay, this is being done. Last week, the Saudis just absolutely hustled Biden. Okay. Biden did everything he said he was gonna do for them. They asked Biden, can you get us more weapons? He got it for ’em. Said, Biden, if you get us more weapons and you get us more training in the United States, we’re gonna help you with oil. Then they turn around and do absolutely the opposite of what they tell Biden. He was negotiating in good faith, basically trying to help our cause in the United States with, in good faith. These guys knew that went on. And they know that they’re playing an invisible role here. Like nobody’s paying attention. Have you seen this one time on television, one time?

Farron Cousins: I have not. No.

Mike Papantonio: No. I don’t think anybody has because TV, MSNBC, corporate media, they’re the ones these guys appear to talk about the glorious nature of war, the glorious nature of Ukraine, the glorious nature of Saudi Arabia. It’s a disgusting story, and it just, it just makes me sick to my stomach that politicians aren’t paying attention to this.

A think tank co-founded by the Koch brothers is trying to stop President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program. Wow. You know, I thought we were, I thought I was finished with these people, the Kochs, didn’t you? You know, I thought maybe they just disappeared, but no, they’re back. Cato Institute, right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: They owned the Cato Institute. They’re the ones that made the Cato Institute. Biden has a great idea about trying to say, look, we need to work in some capacity to make, to do something about these student loans, right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Take it from there.

Farron Cousins: And, and, and the Koch brothers, and you’ve got actually a lot of conservatives out there that were furious at this. They spent weeks after it was announced trying to come up with a legal argument, and now they’re, they’re trying their best with actual lawsuits. Cato says, listen, this is unconstitutional because if you, if you forgive people’s student loan debt, people aren’t gonna want to come work at our non-profit, which is the Cato Institute.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: Because they’re basically not indentured servants anymore. You’re freeing people of a debt burden, and we need to use the debt burden because after 10 years working at a nonprofit, you can have part of your student loans forgiven.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: It, it’s ridiculous. They’re arguing that people have to be indebted or else they’re not gonna be able to find any workers.

Mike Papantonio: Well, if you think about it, it’s another, it helps the economy. When you say to somebody who’s worked to get through college, and now they’ve got their degree and they owed 200, $200,000, whatever it is, that once you forgive that, that money moves right back into the economy.

Farron Cousins: It does.

Mike Papantonio: It’s, it’s not a bad idea in that sense. But I, I thought this was remarkable. Their argument, first of all, there’s been six lawsuits that have been brought, similar lawsuits. Two of ’em have already been dismissed. The judge’s opinion was like, really? What in the hell are you talking about? So, I don’t know that, I don’t know they’re gonna have much success with this. First of all, the question is, does the executive branch have the, have the opportunity to do this? Does it have to be a congressional mandate? And I think they’ve already won on that idea. So we’ll see where this goes.

Farron Cousins: Well, and, and because they’re only tackling the federally held student loans.

Mike Papantonio: Yes.

Farron Cousins: Which are part of the Department of Education, they have full discretion over that.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: We already have other programs.

Mike Papantonio: Explain that a little bit. Talk about that a little bit.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. The, the Department of Education is a part of the executive branch, which means the executive branch would have control over it. And because there are already mechanisms in place that allow the Department of Education to forgive certain loans, they, they’ve got the precedent on their side. They’ve got the power on their side.

Mike Papantonio: Constitutionally, he does not need enough congressional mandate. He can do this as executive right.

Farron Cousins: Well, and, and what’s really funny too, is the military folks have been making the same argument that the Koch guy, I can’t call ’em brothers anymore, it’s just one left.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. The brother.

Farron Cousins: But, they’re making the same argument with the military, saying, well, if you give them free college, nobody’s gonna sign up to go fight in our wars anymore because, you know, you gotta go risk your life in order to get an education in this country.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah.

Farron Cousins: So it’s a really pathetic argument. And this is gonna get laughed outta court pretty quickly, I think.

Mike Papantonio: Well, two of ’em are gone.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Six of ’em were filed. Two of ’em are gone already.

More than 1 million Americans with diabetes have had to ration their insulin in the last year, thanks to soaring costs. Well, here, this is a policy failure. I mean, this is a top of the line policy failure. The Congress, you know, there was all this celebration when Congress comes out and says, we’ve, we’ve done it. We’re controlling the pharmaceutical industry. Nonsense. That is the biggest bunch of bunk I’ve ever heard delivered. And the, what it came down to is they said, we have 12, we have 12 items that we’re gonna control prices on. And oh, by the way, if a product hasn’t been on the market more than 12 years, we can’t do anything about it. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: So pick, pick that up with, with insulin in mind.

Farron Cousins: Insulin, you know, obviously this is not a life saving drug. This is a life sustaining drug.

Mike Papantonio: Yes, yes.

Farron Cousins: They, they will die without it. 1.3 million people in the last 12 months have said, I’ve had to ration it, I can’t afford it.

Mike Papantonio: Mm.

Farron Cousins: And this is, as we have talked about so many times, a uniquely American problem. This doesn’t happen anywhere else on the planet, other than within our borders, because we choose as a country to let this happen. The politicians have made the choice, and they have said, we are gonna let the pharmaceutical companies do whatever they want, charge whatever they want, take as much money from us to subsidize their research as they want. And then there’s no control.

Mike Papantonio: Well, let me talk about that just a second. Eli Lilly, now, you, you talk about R&D basics, subsidized research, but that, that’s a ridiculous, I mean, you know, that’s ridiculous. You’ve said, you’ve said you’ve done stories on the whole research and development. How stupid that argument is. Let me put it in terms of how stupid it is. Okay. The Eli Lilly has been, has had their insulin product on the market since 1996. All the research is done, all the development is done. But nevertheless, it’s, they have raised the price 680% as of today, 680%. There is no argument, there’s, there’s is no argument that it’s about research and development. It’s about advertising.

Farron Cousins: Yep.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Now, which brings me to the next point. You know, there’s only one other country on the entire globe that allows the pharmaceutical company to go on TV and say, hey, tell your doctor you want this new drug. It’s New Zealand and it’s the United States. And that has a big impact on the prices of these drugs because they’re spending a gazillion dollars with MSNBC and CNN and ABC, you know, to make that happen.

Farron Cousins: You know, and, and it’s interesting because we’ve been talking about the direct to consumer advertising since I, I think 2004 on Ring of Fire. And what happened is doctors were furious. And, and they still are, but I think most of ’em have almost been bought off at this point by the pharmaceutical industry. But doctors were mad at the time because instead of patients coming in and saying what was wrong and the doctor giving recommendations, patients came in like they were ordering from McDonald’s.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Saying, listen, okay, I want, I want Celebrex, I want some Vioxx, I want all these things. The people on the commercial were so happy, I wanna feel happy too.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: And doctors were furious when this first all started coming together. And like I said, now they get paid off by the pharmaceutical companies.

Mike Papantonio: And it affects the price of insulin.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Or anything because they build that into their pricing structure. Again, Eli Lilly, since 1996, has made this, put it on the market, no research and development since 1996. It’s raised 680% and zero poss, zero possibility of a reason.

Farron Cousins: And, and they can do it too, because they know this isn’t a drug, it’s not a boldness drug that people say, well, I guess I’m not gonna do it. This is a drug that people have to take or they die.

Mike Papantonio: Saves their life. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Or they die.

Mike Papantonio: And they’re splitting the, they’re rationing, do I eat, do I buy clothes or do I buy insulin to stay alive? It’s a pathetic story. Oh, good, good news here. California, you know, every now then they come up with a great idea. They said, hell with that, we’re gonna, we’re gonna produce our own insulin. I mean, I love that. You just gotta love that.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Democrat candidates are telling President Biden to stay away from their races as the midterms approach. Oh, you know, I got a different take on this. I’m just so tired of Biden having to take all the blame for everything. Okay. Look, it’s not Biden, it’s all these, it’s all these hangers on, these advisors, these nutcases, these flakes that are advising Biden. But nevertheless, it’s Biden’s legacy that’s being affected. You know, we come on here and we talk about all the bad decisions sometime, but we have to talk about those stories. But at the bottom of the story, somebody has told him to do this. And he has, he has surrounded himself with a bunch of numb nuts. And that’s why his legacy is in shambles.

Farron Cousins: Absolutely. I’m, a hundred percent correct on that. And what is interesting now though, is that Biden almost finds himself in, I guess the opposite of, of Trump world. Trump world, those people are begging him every day, please come and save me.

Mike Papantonio: Really?

Farron Cousins: You know.

Mike Papantonio: Is that, is that happening out there?

Farron Cousins: It, it is. And with Biden, it’s the opposite. It’s for the love of God, don’t mention my name. And, and this is real. You have candidates like Tim Ryan who’s in a fight for his life up there. And he says, listen, I don’t, I don’t want, I’m not inviting anybody. Please don’t come to my state. I can do this. Go away.

Mike Papantonio: Biden and Pelosi, please stay away from me, man. Please stay away. Okay. So now here’s, here’s what I think is interesting that you’ve got, you know, he, he’s an old guy. Okay. He’s a little tired. This guy’s been in politics for 45 years. That’s all he’s ever done. You gotta get tired. So you say, let me pick some people who are gonna help me make the right decision. I don’t think he could have done a more pitiful job in the way he surrounded himself with these flakes. They’re absolutely flakes and they’re killing his presidency. And nobody’s talking about that. It’s all Biden, you idiot. Biden, you know, you, it, it’s, it’s attacked Biden, attack Biden. And because of that, he’s left in a place where the Democratic candidates are saying, please don’t show up. You know, please don’t come here because you’re gonna hurt me.

Farron Cousins: Well, you know, it’s a good point too, because he’s been in politics more than 40 years. So have those same advisors.

Mike Papantonio: Yes.

Farron Cousins: They all came up together.

Mike Papantonio: Talk about, talk about that a little bit. That’s where I was headed with this.

Farron Cousins: Because most of these are holdovers from the Bill Clinton administration.

Mike Papantonio: Yes.

Farron Cousins: The hangers on.

Mike Papantonio: Carville, Begala, you know, the, one of the brothers I keep.

Farron Cousins: The Podestas.

Mike Papantonio: Podesta brothers, the Mooks. It’s like, it’s like you say, wait, let me get this right. You have screwed up so bad, but you’re still invited to the party. You’re still gonna be able to advise him. And it, it make, it turns my stomach because I don’t think he’s a bad man. I think he wants to do well, but he’s got a bunch of numb nuts.

Farron Cousins: Well, and.

Mike Papantonio: That are, that are telling him what to do.

Farron Cousins: And the difference is, in ’08, Obama didn’t use those people because those were Hillary’s people.

Mike Papantonio: That’s a good point.

Farron Cousins: Because she was using.

Mike Papantonio: That’s a good point.

Farron Cousins: And suddenly, uh-oh.

Mike Papantonio: They’re back.

Farron Cousins: Obama has success, and then things start to go off the rails because then he brought in Hillary, then he hires all these people.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And the rest is history.

Mike Papantonio: Is Hillary gonna show up? Is she gonna show up again? I mean, really?

Farron Cousins: I, I don’t know. But I’ll tell you what, who is out there, who somebody who candidates are saying, yeah, please come.

Mike Papantonio: Obama.

Farron Cousins: Well.

Mike Papantonio: Obama, hopefully is.

Farron Cousins: Bernie.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, Bernie.

Farron Cousins: Bernie is doing.

Mike Papantonio: What’s he making, a 17 city stop?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. He’s, he’s going all out in these final weeks. And the candidates love it because he’s the most popular politician in America.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

A new study’s confirmed that there are unsafe levels of PFAS chemicals in every single state in this country. Now, all right, let me give you my opinion about this since I, I tried the first PFAS cases tried in America. I tried five of them. We punished DuPont, beat the hell out of them. It’s still going on. Now the, the public’s finally talking about it. Media wouldn’t talk about it because DuPont was such a big advertiser. They kept it quiet. They knew for 50 years that what they were making would cause kidney cancer, testicular cancer, birth defects, gastrointestinal problems that may as well be real, as serious as, as cancer. But when we do this story, nobody pays attention to it.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: I almost say, let’s not even do the story anymore. Let’s put up five I hate Trump’s stories because I hate Trump stories and I hate Republican stories, that will be all over the place. But if you tell somebody, listen, the water you’re drinking, it’s killing your children and they don’t pay attention to the story. What the hell? I mean, you know, it’s, it’s amazing to me that we’ve become so single minded that a story like this is unimportant.

Farron Cousins: Right. I mean, this used to be the kind of stuff that you would see on, on, on 60 Minutes.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Things like that. People would tune in Sunday evenings to be shocked about how they’re being poisoned by corporations. And they’d be furious. But now we, we, we get stories from Truthout on PFAS. We get stories from The Intercept.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Beyond that, you’re not seeing it other than us talking about it.

Mike Papantonio: Give, give me your best analysis because I swear to God, it drives me nuts. We can do, now you do such a, you know, let me just put it all out there. You do such a great job talking about the insanity that surrounds Trump and the people around Trump. But you even have to admit that if you, it’s, it’s, I call it low hanging fruit. If you do that story, it’s gonna get, you know, a hundred thousand, 200,000 views. If you do a story and you say you got a product here that’s killing your children, you know, 25,000, maybe.

Farron Cousins: On, on a very good day.

Mike Papantonio: On a very good day.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: What, tell me what’s happening.

Farron Cousins: I think a lot of times people either think, okay, but I’m not one of the people getting poisoned, probably.

Mike Papantonio: But they are.

Farron Cousins: Well, exactly. And, and then you also have the people who feel completely helpless.

Mike Papantonio: Okay.

Farron Cousins: Who say, well, okay, we’re.

Mike Papantonio: I’m gonna die.

Farron Cousins: We’re all being poisoned. I, I can’t do anything about it. And honestly, that’s a big thing that the climate scientists have been warning about for a very long time when talking about climate change stories. I’ve had some of ’em reach out to me saying, hey, don’t be gloom and doom. You gotta let people know we can fix this.

Mike Papantonio: We can, but they won’t. They don’t, climate, a climate change story, if we wanna go on our site and say, let’s kill this story, do climate change. They won’t show up. If you wanna talk about, hey, there’s a brand new discovery, we’ve cured cancer. That story ain’t going anywhere if it’s right next to we hate Trump. It’s very scary to me and I can’t get my, I can’t get my arms around it.

Farron Cousins: I’ll tell you on that cancer note too, um, a lot of people don’t know this, you and I have talked about this, Cuba has a lung cancer vaccine. And how many people know about that?

Mike Papantonio: Right, right.

Farron Cousins: We’re, we’re legally not even allowed to go down and get it. But they’ve got it.

Mike Papantonio: Don’t they also have an Alzheimer’s, they’re on their.

Farron Cousins: They’re almost there to Alzheimer’s.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Almost.

Mike Papantonio: And when we do, didn’t we do a story on that? What it get 10,000, you know, views. But if you put a story up, I hate, I hate, I hate, I hate, I hate, that story’s gonna do really well.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: It’s a hell of a comment about our culture right now.

Democrats are not in good shape and one of the big reasons is because they’re bad at messaging. You know, one of my dear friends, Thom Hartmann, Thom, and he’s been a friend of ours for so many years, he’s honestly one of the smartest. He, he’s.

Farron Cousins: He really is.

Mike Papantonio: He’s smart the same caliber you are. I would put you and Hartmann in the same, in the same smart category. He, he nailed it. Talk about it.

Farron Cousins: He, he’s got this wonderful new piece out talking, not just about the messaging, but why Republicans are able to capture people’s attention. And it all comes down to the rule of three, because the three big issues Republicans have been talking about for months, and they’re now also the top three issues for voters in the midterms, economy, crime and immigration.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And that is the three things Republicans keep hammering on. And all they have to do is mention the name. They don’t have to go into specifics.

Mike Papantonio: No.

Farron Cousins: They just say, economy is bad, crime is horrible, immigration is terrible. But when you have it in three, Thom points out, because he has a background in neuroscience.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: He knows how brain physically works.

Mike Papantonio: He’s, Thom Hartman is crazy smart. He is the smartest man I’ve ever been in a room with.

Farron Cousins: He truly is. But, but he points out that the human brain recognizes the number three as a pattern.

Mike Papantonio: Yes, yeah.

Farron Cousins: And it, it almost becomes embedded in the brain when you hear bump, bump, bump.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. He gave, he gave some great example. It’s life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That’s, that is one of his examples. And he talks about why, why do we remember that? Why does that seem just to flow as well as it flows? Because there’s been a ton of studies. But the Democrats now, let me see, if you take what they’re talking about. They move from abortion to gender rights, to racial rights to name it. They’re all over the place.

Farron Cousins: Policing.

Mike Papantonio: Policing. That’s right, that’s right.

Farron Cousins: Climate change.

Mike Papantonio: There you go.

Farron Cousins: So, so they’ve got a whole list that it doesn’t work because you can’t boil it down fast enough for these people.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. The, the best you can do is you, is that the American public is gonna listen to three messages and they’re gonna be able to boil those down in three messages. But you know what, the, the truth is there again, it’s leadership. I mean, they’re, they don’t have the leadership to say, hey, you’ve got a lot of good things to talk about. You’ve done a lot of good things for the economy. You’ve helped jobs. You, they’ve got a ton of stuff to talk about. But no, they’re always driven to the low hanging fruit, what they think is low hanging, abortion, gender rights, race, as you point out a half a dozen other things.

Farron Cousins: Well, and those issues, according to the polls.

Mike Papantonio: They’re important.

Farron Cousins: They’re, they’re very important, but they are not moving voters.

Mike Papantonio: No. Not a bit.

Farron Cousins: And that’s what, you know, the audience has to understand. That’s what the Democrats have to understand. We’re not saying they’re not important, but we are saying people out there are telling you they don’t care.

Mike Papantonio: But what, what is the Republican message? You know, top of the, economy, crime, border, all those things. We know it as soon as it comes outta your mouth. Yeah. That’s what I want to go vote on.

Farron Cousins: Well, and, and Biden could counter this with his own list of three, infrastructure bill, which was huge.

Mike Papantonio: It was huge, man.

Farron Cousins: Covid response. And, uh, uh, oh man, I’m pulling a Rick Perry. I can’t remember the third thing. Oh, student loans.

Mike Papantonio: Student loans. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Student loans. Sorry.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah. Well, anyway, I don’t know. I think it’s too much, too little, too late. But maybe they can learn the next time around. That’s a possibility.

Farron Cousins: 2024 is right around the corner and they need to get on it now.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Let’s, let’s hope. Okay. Farron, thanks for joining me.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for this week. But all these segments are gonna be available this coming week right here on this channel. And you can follow us on Twitter @AmericasLawyer. I’m Mike Papantonio and this has been America’s Lawyer, where every week we tell you stories that corporate media won’t tell you because their advertisers order them not to tell you, or political connections won’t allow for it because they’re too tied to a political, a political party. We’ll see you next time.