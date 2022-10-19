Some of the biggest pharmacies in America are facing lawsuits over the placement of non-FDA approved homeopathic medicines. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: Some of the biggest pharmacies in America are facing lawsuits over the placement of non FDA approved homeopathic medicines. Okay. Why, why don’t you pick this up. It’s, it’s, um, you know, there was a whole push maybe 15 years ago, homeopath is going to replace, is gonna replace chemical medicine. Right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Explain homeopath a little bit so people can understand what we’re talking about.

Farron Cousins: Well, we’re talking about things obviously that are not approved by the FDA. Not necessarily, you know, vitamins and supplements of that nature. But we’re talking about the things that are, you know, boost your brain health, those kinds of things. You know, take this for your, for your asthma. It’s all natural. It’s gonna make you feel better without having to, you know, use these dangerous pharmaceuticals. And of course that does appeal to people because you of all people know how dangerous pharmaceuticals can be, and the public is aware of that too. And plus they don’t wanna pay the big prices. The problem is, it is the Wild West out there with this homeopathic medicine. There, there’s virtually no regulations. We do have instances where one of these supplements that was sold by Walmart, CVS, all these places was killing infants.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Killing infants because it had deadly nightshade in it. So these are a very real problem and this.

Mike Papantonio: There’s nobody looking over their shoulders.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Nobody, I mean, you know, you put it out there, you know, this is good for your brain. Well, okay, you take a year’s worth and it destroys your kidneys or your liver or, or causes some type of heart defect. Everybody’s asleep on it. So CVS says, this is what the public wants. So we’re gonna put it up next to a medicine that suggests that this homeopathic drug, this homeopathic thing, has the same efficacy and safety as this chemical produced pharmaceutical.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: And as much as, you know how much I hate the pharmaceutical industry.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: There’s very few people that you will meet that have such disdain for the pharmaceutical industry. They at least are under some protection from the standpoint of somebody’s kind of looking over their shoulder, the FDA, sometimes.

Farron Cousins: A little bit. Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: A little bit. Homeopathic, none at all.

Farron Cousins: Right. And, and it is all about the display. That’s what these companies are facing the lawsuits over saying, you put it right there, you know, this homeopath headache remedy right next to the ibuprofen. You put all these things next to the digestive health medicine that have no guarantees. And we know, you know, you’ve seen documents about the placement of these products. We saw it with JUUL. We saw it with talc.

Mike Papantonio: Yes, yes, yes.

Farron Cousins: The placement of these products in these very stores.

Mike Papantonio: It’s part of the marketing.

Farron Cousins: It is.

Mike Papantonio: It’s, it’s what, and so they know they can sell more homeopathic because it’s cheaper. And they know that they’re not gonna be held responsible if somebody does die. They didn’t manufacture the product. But the way that they’re marketing, they’re very aware of what they’re doing here.