Prosecutors at the DOJ are recommending NO charges against Matt Gaetz. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Prosecutors at the DOJ are recommending no charges against Matt Gaetz. Now, I, I tell you this, I’ve never seen anybody. I, I’ve looked, and I don’t think anybody has done as many articles on Matt Gaetz as you have. And you have concluded he’s going to prison. I have concluded he’s going to prison. I’ve concluded that they certainly have enough to indict. You and I have done the same, you know, we’ve landed kind of in the same way. But you have a Department of Justice that I wanna talk about after, after you, after you give your thoughts on this.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. When this, when this story came out, it was, it was kind of a shock. So I had to, you know, look at first and say, okay, well what, what right wing rag is putting this, okay, it’s Washington Post.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: Uh-oh. And, and they actually, they talked to people in the DOJ and they said, listen, this is obviously not the final decision, but we are not recommending charges because we’re having some credibility problems with two of the main witnesses.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, come on, man.

Farron Cousins: One of them is Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend, the other is Joel fricking Greenberg, the very guy they’ve been working with for a year and a half.

Mike Papantonio: Giving deals, giving deals to.

Farron Cousins: Dropped 27 charges against him.

Mike Papantonio: Okay.

Farron Cousins: And now suddenly, oh, we can’t believe him. Uh-uh, That, that doesn’t, that doesn’t smell right.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. How, how many times have you and I come on this program and we’ll say that you will never fix corporate corruption because the DOJ has no courage.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: The only thing that, now I, I could name, let me go through a couple of them. DOJ on HSBC, they were taking money, washing, HSBC and other banks were washing money for terrorists, which ended up killing soldiers. They, we could trace it right to, we’re handling the case.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Nobody prosecuted. Matter of fact, you had, this was during Eric Holder.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Eric Holder had ’em dead to rights. They actually signed a document, 16 page document said, yes, we washed money. Yes, it was for terrorists. Yes, we knew it was gonna kill Americans and nobody prosecuted. How about the opioid, opioids?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: They had ’em dead to rights in, in Colorado. Yes, we knew that the company was doing, they had a plan. They understood that they were telling a lie that the whole public, that this was absolutely a product that was gonna cause abusers to, to die. And so they had ’em dead to rights. They had the documents where they knew it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: They absolutely knew it. Eric Holder again, Loretta Lynch also said, we’re not gonna prosecute.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: The Epstein case. How long did the Epstein case go on that they knew the guy was a perv, they knew that he was involved in trafficking young girls? They had all the information and they do nothing about it. Our DOJ. PFAS in our water killing people slowly with cancer. I know they have the information because we sent it to ’em. They have all the information that, that shows how bad this stuff is. No conduct. No, nobody prosecuted. Nobody even investigated. How about Factor VIII? This is where hemophiliac children were being, were, were taking a clotting factor. The company understood that it would, it had AIDS contamination in it. We got it off the market in the US. You know what they did with it? Shipped it all over the world, shipped it to South America, shipped it to Asia. You know, who, you know, how many prosecutions there were? Zero.

Farron Cousins: And, and, and honestly it looks like we’re seeing the same thing here because listen, I don’t doubt this report. I don’t doubt that this is what these prosecutors at the DOJ are saying because they’re afraid.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: It’s not because they suddenly think Joel Greenberg is not giving them accurate information. They specifically said, we just don’t think we could get a jury to convict.

Mike Papantonio: Well, you’d, you would have to be a moron as a prosecutor.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: You would have to be an absolute moron not to, not to say, well let’s take a chance. This flies in the face of every logical analysis I can give you from a legal standpoint.

Farron Cousins: I have seen high school mock trial teams that would be able to try this case and get a 20 year conviction out of this guy.

Mike Papantonio: You understand, DOJ these are career prosecutors. These are, if, if it’s not low hanging fruit.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: If it’s not a softball in somebody’s hands that they can knock outta the park, they’re not gonna do anything because they’re getting paid anyway. Don’t make any difference.

Farron Cousins: Listen, I’ve, I’ve obviously, as you said, we worked together almost 20 years now. I have seen you work on cases for months and when it comes to trial, you’ve said, I don’t know that we can do it, but guess what? I’m still gonna do it.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And, and most of the time you do pull it out. But I’ve seen other lawyers do the same thing. Like, wow, this is, I don’t know that we can win this.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: But you’re not doing what the DOJ says and okay, well just throw it away then, throw away all the hard work. No, you still go and you try and you do prevail.

Mike Papantonio: I would recommend that anybody watching this program go back and look at every one of the stories you did on this. They’re all precise. There’s no, you know, there’s no guesswork. You based your, your analysis on stuff that was in front of the DOJ.

Farron Cousins: Yep.

Mike Papantonio: I would ask everybody go back and look at that and understand, maybe you can understand what happened here because I can’t.