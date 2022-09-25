Democrats are doing better in the polls, but pollsters are warning that it may not be real. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Democrats are doing better in the polls, but pollsters are warning that it might not be real. It may be a mirage. This is a pretty sobering story. I gotta tell you, this is coming from the New York Times, Nate Cohn. Nate, this is, Nate Cohn’s really a credible guy.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And he’s saying that, that what’s happening is pollsters are being, are being influenced by the party that they represent and they’re doing it because they want to create hope. They want to create promise. They want to create this notion that all is good. So go out to the polls and we’re gonna win. It’s that, let’s go get ’em guys. But the numbers, according to Cohn, just are not showing that.

Farron Cousins: Right. It, it is really interesting because when you see the national polls in the last, you know, three months, the national polls have shifted where it was Republicans beating Democrats, now it’s generic Democrat beating generic Republican. But then when you look at the individual races, you don’t see that. So we’re not seeing actual Democrat beating actual Republican. It’s only the hypothetical Democrat beating the hypothetical Republican.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Now there are plenty of areas for the Democrats to be optimistic, but in terms of the House of Representatives, I think that is so far fetched at this point.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, it’s so.

Farron Cousins: The, the Republicans, again, break it down race by race and you see that these people, I don’t see how they lose. Even with the extremism, they’re gonna, they’re gonna take the House.

Mike Papantonio: Do you see how dangerous this is for Democrats?

Farron Cousins: Oh, absolutely.

Mike Papantonio: For example, right now, if I were to ask you, what does media say about Warnock and, and Herschel Walker? Oh, Warnock’s gonna, gonna clobber Walker. No. But that, when you take a, according, and this is, this is not just coming from us.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: This is coming from Nate Cohn with New York Times that did this story and they say we better be really, really clear about what’s really happening.

Farron Cousins: You know, and that’s actually one of the races I’ve been hyper focused on just because.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, I’ve seen your stories.

Farron Cousins: Herschel Walker is just, I mean, is just, just the biggest nut job we’ve ever seen.

Mike Papantonio: Total nut job.

Farron Cousins: So, so it, it intrigues me, but, but polls have all shifted and, and Walker’s ahead and Warnock is nowhere to be found.

Mike Papantonio: Exactly. So, so here’s the problem. You can’t, you, you, as you’re looking at this, understand the polling process to a large degree really is used to pump up the party you want pump up. We’re, you know, Warnock’s gonna kill Walker. Oh, great. Well now it has a two edge sword. One is, well, I’m not gonna worry about it. I’m not gonna go to the polls and do anything about it. And sometimes that’s actually used by the opponent.

Farron Cousins: Well, and it lulls the candidate themselves into this false sense of security. With Warnock, who’s not doing interviews, he’s not doing rallies or events. He’s just sitting.

Mike Papantonio: How about, how about Fetterman up in.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Well.

Mike Papantonio: Give me your take on that, on that race up there.

Farron Cousins: Fetterman is doing a good job. I mean, those, those polls have been consistent. He’s winning by double digits against Dr. Oz.

Mike Papantonio: Okay.

Farron Cousins: But a lot of that has to do with Oz being just the worst candidate with the worst handlers and the worst social media team. They’re so stupid is all I can say. They’re so stupid.

Mike Papantonio: It’s like he got, well, he chose every moron he could. But even that race, I think.

Farron Cousins: I think it’s tighter than people think.

Mike Papantonio: I think it’s a lot tighter than people think. But the polls to me, they’re, they’re used, being used as a weapon more than they’re being used to tell us what’s really going on. That’s my point.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.