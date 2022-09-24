Joe Manchin pulled a fast one on the Biden administration, and progressives are FURIOUS. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: Joe Manchin pulled a, a fast one on the, on the Biden administration and progressives are furious. Take this story. Okay. It’s just, it’s amazing.

Farron Cousins: This, this is absolutely infuriating because what happened, obviously we had to get Joe Manchin’s vote for the Inflation Reduction Act.

Mike Papantonio: Right, right.

Farron Cousins: So Biden pulls him into the White House many, many times and eventually gets him to agree, I’ll vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, but you’ve gotta bring my bill, this pipeline expedition process to a vote and Biden reluctantly, I guess says, okay, I’ll do it. So what mansion does instead.

Mike Papantonio: Biden, Biden needed a win.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. He

Mike Papantonio: He needed a win.

Farron Cousins: He did. And so Manchin knowing that that was the deal they had struck, instead of bringing his, let’s get rid of environmental review for new pipelines to the floor in a bill, he has tacked it onto a must pass budget resolution.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: That if we don’t pass it, the government shuts down.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: So Manchin broke the deal.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: And the Democrats, I mean, the public in general is furious at Manchin, but the Biden administration says, well, we can’t do anything. It’s the deal.

Mike Papantonio: Well, okay. Now, now, now think about what you just said. How many times have we done stories about Biden coming in and says, no more drilling, I’m gonna stop all this? You know, we’re gonna, we’re gonna, we’re gonna get this under control. And then we look at his history, drilling here, drilling there, expanding, expand. He may know exactly what he did.

Farron Cousins: Exactly.

Mike Papantonio: You see that’s the problem. He may know, he may, may know exactly that, yeah, this worked out pretty good. I have some plausible deniability about being the drilling president, fossil fuel president.

Farron Cousins: And, and Manchin is used to playing the role of the bad guy.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: So Biden gets to hide behind that. Like, hey, I had to get his deal.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: I, I, I gave him my word. And Manchin’s like, ah, I’ll be the bad guy. I don’t care. They love, they love him in West Virginia.

Mike Papantonio: Oh.

Farron Cousins: He is the fifth most popular Senator in the US.

Mike Papantonio: Manchin cannot lose in West Virginia.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: There’s no way.