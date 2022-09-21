A Las Vegas reporter was murdered recently, and all evidence points to a local politician as the likely killer. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: A Las Vegas reporter was murdered recently and all the evidence points to a local Democratic politician who is the likely killer. Okay. This, this, this is an awful story on so many ways. First of all, this, this, this man that was murdered. I mean, he was just absolutely murdered, Jeff German, probably one of the most respected investigative reporters, maybe in the country, but certainly in, certainly in that whole Nevada area. He uncovered mob, huge mob graph. He uncovered organized crime year after year. He was a superb, superb reporter. So this guy is in a Democratic primary and German is finding, the reporter is finding out that he’s a thug.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: He’s an absolute thug. He’s part, he’s no different than the organized thugs that, that he’s uncovered before. So he goes after him. What happened?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. It was Clark county public administrator has been accused of all kinds of things, bullying his subordinates, abusing his power, handing out political favors, all the typical things you would expect from a place like Las Vegas.

Mike Papantonio: And there was some money issues that were emerging too.

Farron Cousins: Right. And there was a lot more left to be uncovered and German was getting to the bottom of it.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: And so what you have here, Mr. Robert Telles comes out on Twitter, he’s like, oh, they’re doing another hit piece on me. This is conservative media smear machine at it’s greatest.

Mike Papantonio: It’s always the same thing. It’s, it is conservative media. I didn’t do anything. So he, he takes that storyline.

Farron Cousins: And then as his tweets kind of ramp up, suddenly Mr. German is found in his apartment with multiple stab wounds and he’s dead. He’s been dead for over 24 hours by the time they found him.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: This reporter murdered. And then this is where things get, okay, wow, you’re really bad at this. They found in Mr. Telles’ house, the shoes that they identified from a security camera on the footage of the murder, clothing that was identical to that worn by the murderer with little spots cut out of it so that he could destroy evidence, allegedly, of course he hasn’t been convicted, but he’s been arrested.

Mike Papantonio: He’s a Democratic darling in that area.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: They were trying to, they, there was such a Democratic darling, they even tried to keep it secret that he was a Democrat. I mean, did you follow that part of story?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. It, it took me four different articles to read. In fact, this one I have right here from the LA Times.

Mike Papantonio: No.

Farron Cousins: Doesn’t mention.

Mike Papantonio: Does not mention at all.

Farron Cousins: That he is a Democrat.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. They, they went out, that’s part of the story. The organization, the organized Democrat organization said, whatever you do, you know, if he had been a Republican, yeah, we can talk. Don’t talk about the fact that he was a Democrat, there was a Democratic primary and that this guy was an, he was supposed to be an emerging talent in the Democratic party. Let’s keep it quiet. The bru, the murder was brutal, wasn’t it?

Farron Cousins: It, it absolutely was because again, we’re talking about a stabbing, which as investigators will tell you, is a very personal crime.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: So typically a, a hit on somebody, had this been one of the mafia people that German went after, it would’ve been a gunshot. It would not have been a, a personal, angry vendetta, which is typically what stabbings get associated with.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: This was personal. It was slow. It was brutal. It was anger.

Mike Papantonio: Multiple, multiple, multiple stabbings.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: It wasn’t just one time in the throat. It’s after the guy’s dead, they suspected he continued stabbing him after that.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, which of course kind of fits with somebody who’s super mad at the guy because he just exposed your whole career as corrupted.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Again, he’s been arrested. He hasn’t been convicted. So we can’t say he’s definitely a killer.

Mike Papantonio: He’s a, the guy’s.

Farron Cousins: But.

Mike Papantonio: Come on, come on. They got blood all over his house and blood all over his clothes.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. In his house.

Mike Papantonio: Blood on his shoes. I mean, this guy.