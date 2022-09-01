America’s Lawyer E20: A whistleblower at Twitter has revealed some startling security problems at the social media network – and these revelations could kill Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk. We’ll explain what’s happening. The Hunter Biden story is all over the news following recent revelations from Mark Zuckerberg. We’ll explain what’s real and what isn’t about the story. And Nancy Pelosi’s office has killed a measure to expand Social Security after promising lawmakers and activists that she’d let it move forward. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.