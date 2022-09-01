America’s Lawyer E20: A whistleblower at Twitter has revealed some startling security problems at the social media network – and these revelations could kill Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk. We’ll explain what’s happening. The Hunter Biden story is all over the news following recent revelations from Mark Zuckerberg. We’ll explain what’s real and what isn’t about the story. And Nancy Pelosi’s office has killed a measure to expand Social Security after promising lawmakers and activists that she’d let it move forward. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR