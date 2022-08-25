America’s Lawyer E19: Amazon has a bad history of turning over your data to authorities without a warrant, and their purchase of the Roomba brand will give them even more data to sell. We’ll tell you what’s happening. Nearly ALL baby foods sold in the US contain dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals, and the FDA is asleep at the wheel – as usual. We’ll give you the details. And nearly a third of Americans have had to cut back on medical care because they can no longer afford it – we’ll explain what this means for the country. All that, and more is coming up, so don’t go anywhere – America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Hi, I’m Mike Papantonio and this is America’s Lawyer. Amazon has had a bad history of turning over your data to authorities without a warrant, by the way, and their purchase of Roomba, it’s a new brand that gives them even more data to sell. We’ll tell you what’s happening. Nearly all baby foods sold in the US, well, they contain dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals and the FDA is as usual asleep of the wheel. We’ll give you the details. And nearly a third of Americans have had to cut back on medical care because they can no longer afford it. We’ll explain what that means for the country. All that and more, it’s all coming up on America’s Lawyer. Don’t go anywhere, it starts right now.

Amazon’s buying iRobot, which is, it’s gonna give them more of your personal data to sell to the highest bidder. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins joins me to talk about it. Farron, every time, how many stories have we done just in the last maybe five months with Amazon going in and buying another part of our culture? I think the last one we did, they’re coming in and buying healthcare.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Private healthcare. We’re gonna make it better for you. It’s gonna be cheaper. Let us buy this healthcare system that we’re gonna use all over the country and then the world, and we’re gonna solve the healthcare problem, right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. So now this, now this is even weirder. Go ahead.

Farron Cousins: Right. And, and I’m sure most people on the surface say, okay, well, they’re, they’re just buying the robot vacuums. How bad can that be?

Mike Papantonio: Uh-huh.

Farron Cousins: Well the Roomba or iRobot, I guess CEO said just a couple years ago that he wanted to start selling the mapping data of your home. And, and this was, again, this, I think it was 2017. So five years ago, he said, look, these little robots that you think, oh great, I don’t have to vacuum. It’s mapping your home. It can identify sometimes faces in your home and they wanna sell that. And Amazon of course has one of the worst histories in the country of companies selling your facial data. They’re selling your Ring camera data, and they’re oftentimes giving it to police officers without a warrant or permission.

Mike Papantonio: That’s right. It’s so specific, Farron. This iRobot moves around your house vacuuming, as it’s doing that, it’s plotting out, oh, here’s where you watch TV. Oh, here’s the TV program you watch. Oh, let me move over here. Here you got your gym equipment. This, you need some new gym equipment. Some of this furniture looks like it’s run down. What happens then is you start getting emails, gym equipment, TV shows, new furniture we’re gonna give you deals on. This is what they’re really up to. It’s, it’s, it’s the most intimate details about your life. And everybody seems to be saying, oh, that’s okay. It’s a cool little robot. It, it’ll vacuum my floor.

Farron Cousins: And yeah, these little robots they’re determining whether or not you have any pets. It can tell by what is on your floor whether you’re a messy person, a clean person, start sending you targeted ads for organization or maid services. And, and yeah, like you said, most people are like, oh, well, there’s, there’s no harm in that. Well, what about when they start identifying the faces in your home and they start selling your biometric data to anybody out there? That is where the real danger comes in, because there’s always that escalation and they’re right on the cusp of it even before the Amazon purchase.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. So here we’ve got Ring. We’ve, I mean of, of the things that are in our home Ring, Alexa, Siri, now Roomba. It just, there is no more privacy and corporate America has figured out how to reduce it to a big profit. Let me tell you how, how big they think this is. They paid $1.7 billion in cash for this company. They also paid $4 billion so they could buy One Medical, which is the medical entity. They’re, they’re cash, they’re cash flush. And they’re, this is their statement. We wanna buy our way into dominance. That’s, that’s what’s, we want to buy our way into dominance. And so you’ve got a Prime system at this point, that’s already, it’s radioactive. I mean, there’s no way that I think we can stop it. They just, they simply have gotten to the point, they have too much money.

Farron Cousins: And it’s every part of your life now, from now you’re cleaning. You can grocery shop on Amazon, your personal assistant, your Alexa is on there, your security with the Ring cameras. Now your healthcare, every aspect of your life, we’re, we’re Prime citizens is what we are now.

Mike Papantonio: How about, how about the Twitter, how about the Twitter crowd? The Twitter crowd’s out there giving up everything. Now we find out.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: That there’s a whole different side to that. People, whistleblowers are coming forward and saying, you know what we’re doing? We’re scraping all that information.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Yeah. It’s a truly terrifying story that just came out earlier this week. This whistleblower from Twitter says we have everything and y’all don’t even understand how big of a national security threat.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: This is, because it’s not just, oh, I ate at McDonald’s today. It’s people in government sending out tweets, getting their IP addresses, having their passwords, personal data.

Mike Papantonio: Scraping everything.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Scraping everything. So your, your Twitter folks out there that say, hey, this is fun. I’m really communicating. No, you are part of the problem right now if this continues as it’s going. I don’t know how to stop it. There’s too much money involved.

A new study has found that almost all of the baby foods sold in America contain dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals and the FDA has known about this for at least 10 to 12 years, and they have slow walked it. And as they slow walk it, we have children who are suffering brain damage from the heavy metals that are in their, in their baby, in their cereal, in their rice cereal and in their baby food as a rule, arsenic, mercury.

Farron Cousins: Cadmium.

Mike Papantonio: Cadmium, lead. I mean, this is what’s going on and the FDA’s asleep of the wheel.

Farron Cousins: Right. And, and, you know, just to kind of point out to folks too here, you and I have been talking about this specific story for years and years and years, because this is not the first study to come out. This is just a follow up on everything that’s already happened. And I’m still waiting for the corporate media to come out and actually address this as the serious health issue that it is. They won’t do it. Baby food is one of the top advertisers.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: On corporate media and, and regular media.

Mike Papantonio: Almost like pharma.

Farron Cousins: It is.

Mike Papantonio: See the pharma ad, hey, you need this. Oh, by the way, it might kill you, but you want to take it anyway. Oh, by the way, you need this baby food. No mention of anything having to do with arsenic, lead, mercury, cadmium that’s, that is causing really, really neuro, real neuro, neurological damage. It’s not guesswork there’s epidemiology. There are people who’ve studied this over a period of time. They’re, they can track a child from the time that they’re born to the time they’re eight years old and they can figure out what’s the neurological damage. They can trace it back and they can say, well, might have to do with baby food. And those studies are all over the place right now.

Farron Cousins: Right. And what’s even more terrifying here is that this is 94%, at least of all of the products tested. So this includes your big brands, you know, your Beech-Nut, Gerber, and those, but it also includes the ones that claim to be, oh, we’re totally organic. We’re the safe baby food. All of those just as dangerous. And the, even worse is when people say, okay, well, I’m gonna make my own baby food. I’m gonna get the food processor and the puree. Well, guess what? Same thing there, because it’s the same ingredients. It’s the food supply itself.

Mike Papantonio: And what’s happening is that you, do you recall the wine case I’ve brought out in California.

Farron Cousins: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: That was dismissed. The wine is so contaminated with arsenic in parts of California that the, the levels, now adults are not affected as much as children are. So it’s less of a physical problem, but if you’re drinking wine and you’re taking in arsenic and cadmium every day, that’s not a good thing. There was such an outcry about that lawsuit that we brought the media jump behind the wine industry. Oh, how dare, how dare you consider this being a problem? What we found out is the soil that’s been used again and again, and again, there’s a way to deal with it. You scrape the soil, you put new soil in, and that solves part of the problem. But the, the cheaper way to do it is just let the soil remain decade after decade. And that’s what’s happening with baby food right now, or the, the, the things that are, that are grown in that soil, right?

Farron Cousins: Right. From the rice and the potatoes and the carrots, all of it is grown in the same soil. So while we may not be as affected by these heavy metals, people do need to understand you are ingesting them too. It’s just, your brain has already developed versus these infants and toddlers. They’re still in those developmental phases where the slightest chemical imbalance can destroy their lives.

Mike Papantonio: Neurological damage. Now, the people who did this were the Healthy Baby Bright Futures, they’re the ones that did the study. The industry came in and did everything they could to stop the study. The industry even tried to make it look like it’s more dangerous and I don’t know the answer to it, that it’s more dangerous to make your own baby food at home because you’re using the same carrots, you’re using the same potatoes that are all filled up with cadmium, lead, mercury and what heavy, and heavy metals. So I mean, this is a credible study. There’s no question. This is not guesswork. And right now, have you seen any articles in the corporate media about it?

Farron Cousins: No. All we get is Common Dreams and they’re the ones I think who were publishing this study last time we talked about it, too.

Mike Papantonio: Well, they did the, they did the same thing on wine. They’re, they’re some of the people that we’re trying to identify the problem. But when you have a corporate media that is driven by this advertiser right here, that all we care about is how much money can we get from that advertiser. They don’t report news anymore. I swear, it’s dead. Corporate media is dead as an entity reporting news.

The National Labor Relations Board has fined Alabama coal workers millions of dollars for going on strike and demanding better working conditions. Wow. You know, when I, when you, you found this story and when you sent it to me, I said, really? Is this, is this true? Because I went back and looked at a second source. They, they fined the, the people who were saying you’re killing us. The works, the work conditions aren’t safe. You’re overworking us. You’re putting it, putting us at health risk. For them to have done that, the union to have done that, they fined each one of the people working and, and that were demonstrating about this, $13,000, $13 million is what the, is what Biden’s NLRB, Biden’s NLRB, he’s making the appointments here. They said, you have to pay $13 million for going on strike.

Farron Cousins: Right. You have to pay Warrior Met Coal because they had to get the buses and bring in the scabs. They had to pay for extra security because you’re out there picketing them. So they are recouping the costs, again, from Biden’s NLRB to Warrior Met Coal that made, what is it, $146 million the first three months of this year.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah.

Farron Cousins: And so they have the money to protect these workers who oh, by the way, if you are sick for four days out of the year, you’re fired.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: It’s a zero tolerance.

Mike Papantonio: Let, let me put in this perspective. Let me slow down on this story just a little bit. You pointed out that the, the, the NLRB and I’m calling it Biden, you can get up.

Farron Cousins: It is.

Mike Papantonio: Viewers can get upset. It is his NLRB. He’s made the last appointments. So they said that, you know, it’s not fair to the company that, oh, by the way, made $146 million in profits within a period of six months. Okay. $146 million. But the company says, well, golly, oh, by the way, they paid the CEO $5.7 million during the, $5.7 million during the same period of time. They said, oh, but these, this is such a, you’ve lost production for this company. You’ve got, we’ve had to pay for guards and we’ve had to pay for cameras because of your strike. We’ve had to pay for buses to move in the scabs to take your job. But this NLRB, which is supposed to be Biden is there to make America great again. Really? That was Trump wasn’t it? Make America great again.

Farron Cousins: But what’s even more discussing is when you look back at this story, a couple years ago, Warrior Met Coal had to file for bankruptcy.

Mike Papantonio: Yes.

Farron Cousins: And these miners in order to keep their jobs, they collectively said, listen, we don’t want the company to go under because we like our jobs. Even though you’re horrible to us. We all agree to a $6 an hour pay cut across the board.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: So then when they initially were gonna go on strike, they said, well, hey, company’s doing great again, can we get our $6 back? We don’t want raises. We want our money back. And they said, we’ll give you a buck 50 an hour.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And that’s why they struck. Because again, they’re making millions of dollars, the CEO gets paid millions. They just want what they had given up given back.

Mike Papantonio: While this is going on, this CEO is being paid $5.7 million. The company’s making, making a hundred, almost $150 million from January to March. And this NL, NLR. Well, let me, let me ask you this. Do you really think that Biden even knows this? Is he even.

Farron Cousins: Oh, hell no.

Mike Papantonio: Is he in charge anymore? See, because when I see a study like this, I say he, he, he literally does not know what’s going on in his own government. That’s the scary part of this story. Somebody, industry’s gotten to him, has gotten to the NLRB and they said, hey, can you help us out? Can you fine this comp, can you find these, these union folks, $13 million for what they’ve done? Biden, you know, he has no clue, he has no clue what’s going on.

Farron Cousins: Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders has been out there on picket lines in two different states twice this week.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Bernie Sanders is up front on this and saying how, why, what’s wrong with this story? And he’s the one having to ask the question, the guy that really should have been president.

Farron Cousins: Yep.

Mike Papantonio: Not Joe Biden.

The Biden administration allowed a man with glaring conflicts of interest to control the Department of Veterans Affairs technology department. Wow. Again, is he just asleep at the wheel? I mean, is he, does, I see him eating ice cream and I see him in these odd moments when he doesn’t seem to know where he is. Does he not know what he’s, what’s going on with his own administration? Pick this story up.

Farron Cousins: With this guy a hundred percent he does because he knew that this guy, Kurt Del, DelBene, I believe is how it’s pronounced, the husband by the way of a sitting Democratic lawmaker. So Biden comes in and says, I’m nominating Mr. DelBene here to be the chief technology officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, which is a huge job, by the way.

Mike Papantonio: Let me back up. It came from the White House, the White House themselves said, this is the person we want.

Farron Cousins: Yes, they.

Mike Papantonio: That’s where Joe Biden goes every day, that White House and eats ice cream. But go ahead.

Farron Cousins: Exactly. He is the one who picked this guy and they knew that he was coming from Microsoft and they thought, well, that isn’t that great. He’s from Microsoft. We’re putting him in charge of technology. Clearly makes sense. Well, the guy is holding millions and millions of dollars in Microsoft stock, making decisions every day that directly benefit Microsoft, which by extension benefit him. So what they had to do, and I’m shocked by the way, this article actually came from the Huffington Post, they had to get an exceptional waiver to allow this man to even hold that position because of this massive conflict of interest. But they granted him the waiver. And now he’s there. He’s making tons of money. Microsoft is doing great. Again, his wife is a sitting Democratic lawmaker. It’s one big club and we ain’t in it.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Well, here’s the question. This, when I was looking, following up on this story, I saw some suggestion that, really a lot of angles, and the same thing I’m asking you. I, I don’t mean to, I, I don’t mean to be flipping about this. Who’s in charge? Okay. Who is in charge? That seems to be an essential question right now. There are folks that are saying he’s not in charge anymore. Susan Rice is in charge. Susan Rice, the engineer of the Iraq lie is involved. She’s the one running things right now. Have you seen any edges of that story?

Farron Cousins: A little bit. Yeah. You do have, especially, actually with Democrats wondering what is going on, who is calling the shots? Who am I gonna reach out to when we need something here? Because this administration, they toy us along. Sure, we just got that inflation reduction act. But beyond that, they don’t even know. And you’ve got advisors and, and consultants, I guess you’d call them, starting to get worried that they’re not paying close attention to what’s going on.

Mike Papantonio: Well, just take a look at it. This is the same Susan Rice who really ginned up the war in Iraq.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Who stood behind Bush, stood behind Cheney when everybody was asking real questions. And she says, no, absolutely, this is a war we have to fight. That’s the person that some folks are saying is in charge of our government. It’s not Joe Biden anymore. And it terrifies me just a little bit. May be an overstatement, but you’re seeing it come up and again, and again, in some of these stories.

The judges who were sending kids to jail in exchange for cash from a private prison have been ordered to pay more than $200 million to their victims. Wow. Okay. So we, this story, this story began when you had two judges that made a deal. They made a deal with contractors that were part of building this new private prison. They made a deal with the people who were running the private prison. And the deal was, you give us $3 million, $2.8 million, you give us $2.8 million and we’re going to send you as many people as we can over the years to go into your private prison. Pick it up from there.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And, and it was sometimes children as young as eight years old. And we’re talking about, we’re not talking about kids that are out there robbing banks or killing people. We’re talking about truancy, we’re talking about, oh, we caught you smoking a cigarette at school. You’re going to prison because it’s putting money in my pocket. And many times in the courtroom, what they would do when they handed down these harsh sentences for these minor offenses, they would immediately take the child and wouldn’t even allow them to say goodbye to their family.

Mike Papantonio: Put ’em in shackles, put ’em in shackles

Farron Cousins: Right. And drag them outta the courtroom. That’s the last the parents saw of them until they got outta jail.

Mike Papantonio: 4,000 juvenile convictions. Convictions ranging from petty theft, truancy, smoking at school and being belligerent. These two judges, criminals, criminals themselves. How the hell they ever became judges is beyond me. But they’re criminals. One is in prison for how long? How, how what’s 20, 20 some years. The other guy is.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, 28 years and 17 years.

Mike Papantonio: 17. And the, the one for 17 years is house arrest. He’s not even in prison. He has one of those shock jobs around his ankle.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: He can’t leave, but he’s, he’s being held prisoner at home because of COVID. That’s the way this story, this story reports. The other, the other criminal is in prison where, in Kentucky?

Farron Cousins: In Kentucky, yeah and he is, he’s 72 serving a 28 year sentence. So he’ll die in jail.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Let’s hope

Farron Cousins: He’s, he’s not coming out there, thank goodness.

Mike Papantonio: Sooner than later, sooner than later. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. I, I don’t imagine he’s getting the best healthcare in there. And again, we, we, this is what these people deserve.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: They ruined the lives of these children, psychologically scarred them forever, for the small price of $2.8 million.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: That is, that is not a lot of money to sell out 4,000 children.

Mike Papantonio: Sol Weiss, a good friend of mine, the lawyer that handled the civil case in this situation got the $200 million. When he started this, you know, if you listen to what he had to say, he knew there, this will never be collected. These kids are never gonna collect that money. But he understood that this is such an ugly story, if we don’t tell it again and again, and again, we’re faced with a story right down the road here in North Florida, that we’re talking about the, the, the boys ranch that did the same thing. So this is repeating itself all over the country. This is not an isolated story.

A federal judge has permanently blocked President Biden’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal land. Okay. So this went up one time. This, this went up to the fifth circuit in Texas, Texas is part of the fifth circuit and they said, we’re not going to really rule against you on this, you know, this, this, this stop to this process. But we want better definition on what you meant when you made a ruling that we’re going to lift, or we’re gonna sustain the ability for people to go in and drill wherever the hell they want to drill. Go ahead and pick it up from there.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. This is a very weird ruling because the court itself says, listen, you can’t tell us that we can’t go and drill on federal lands, because there’s a piece of legislation, the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and Mineral Leasing Act that says we’re legally allowed to do this. So you as the chief executive, you can’t just issue a moratorium because the legislative branch has already said, we can do it. Furthermore and this is where things get real stupid, plaintiffs states claims are substantial. Millions and possibly billions of dollars are at stake. Local government funding, jobs for plaintiff state’s workers and funds for the restoration of Louisiana’s coastline are at stake. So they’re telling us, we’re gonna make a lot of money, Biden. What are you doing?

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Well more importantly, I think the, the reason it, the only hesitancy you could see from the court’s decision is they’re arguing that the money that comes from this allows us to restore our coast. The coast that the oil industry has already destroyed either by leaks from the Gulf of Mexico or climate change, they’ve destroyed the coast and the real irony is, judge, if we can’t get this money from the oil industry, we can’t restore the damage that’s been caused by the oil industry. Crazy, crazy story.

Farron Cousins: It, it actually is. And if you wanna actually put some money towards restoring that let’s cut back on the 20 billion a year we give to the industry in these subsidies. But again, we’re facing a fact here where I know this was a Trump appointed judge, but even any other judge has to look at this and say, the law is clear. It says, we have to be able to do this. You can’t as president unilaterally do it. Congress would have to repeal that law.

Mike Papantonio: Do, do you know what’s so disturbing to me when you said this is a Trump appointed? The Trump appointed judges, I can’t tell a difference.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: I can’t tell a difference between the Obama appointed judges. I’m not, I know that sounds astounding. But the reason is, is because the Obama, Obama appointed judges are coming from the same place that the, that the Trump appointed judges are coming from, that the Biden appointed judges are coming. They come from silk stocking defense firms where they don’t have anything in common with consumers. All they do is represent huge corporations and they figure out how to keep that corporation outta trouble. So they move to the federal court as an appointment, whether it’s a Democrat appointment or Republican appointment, they all land the same way. We’re not going to help the consumer. We’re gonna do as much for corporate America as we, as we’ve always done. So I used to think there was a difference, but I, I I’m out there all the day.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: I’m out there day to day. I’m in front of it and I’m seeing, and I’ll always check, is this a Trump appointment? Is this a Biden appointment? Is this an Obama appointment? I’ll be damned if I can tell the difference anymore.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: A third of Americans say they’ve cut back on medical care and prescription drugs because they simply can’t afford it anymore. So people are not just splitting their pills in half. They’re saying I can’t, I, I can’t eat three meals a day. I can’t drive as much. I, I’ve got to be able to cut back even on things like groceries in order to pay for the pill that I’ve already cut in half just to stay alive.

Farron Cousins: The reason this story is so important is not because it’s just another, our healthcare is broken story. It’s because we are seeing headline after headline right now telling us that the economy is kicking. That everything Biden has done, everything’s great. Unemployment is down. Gas prices are coming down. This is the same thing that happened in that recovery that we saw when Obama first took office that wasn’t a recovery at all. It was a recovery for Wall Street.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: It was a recovery for corporations. People are struggling and they cannot meet their needs and the media is telling us that the economy is fixed right now.

Mike Papantonio: Well, for the media, it is.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Because the media is so tied into Wall Street, everything. I mean, there’s not. Look, MSNBC, CNN, Fox, you name it, ABC, they’re all owned and operated by corporate America. So as they see the stock market go up, as they see things stabilize on Wall Street, they make the assumption that that’s good for mom and pop. Where mom and pop are out there, this is a Gallup poll, that they say 100 million people, 100 million have skipped medical care that they need, some of them to even stay alive, because they can’t pay for it right now. So you can have, you can have the Republicans and the Dems saying, oh, everything’s great now. We’re in good shape. Not according to these, to this study.

Farron Cousins: Well, and these are the kinds of things that the Democratic party needs to be paying attention to as we get closer to the midterms, because if they’re gonna go out there and try to sell us on this Biden’s fixed the economy thing, you’ve got a hundred million people right here that are looking at their bank accounts and they’re saying, no, he didn’t.

Mike Papantonio: How about the vic, how about the victory declaration on the last bill that we saw coming through, the climate.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, the IRA, yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. That now we’re gonna, Medicare finally has the ability to negotiate with drug companies. No, that is total bull. They don’t have the right to negotiate with companies except for a hundred, was it a hundred medicines?

Farron Cousins: I, I, I think it’s, it’s.

Mike Papantonio: Less than that.

Farron Cousins: It’s in the double digits. I’ve, I’ve seen some as low as 10.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Is some of the numbers I’ve seen, like maybe only 10 drugs.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And those price changes wouldn’t even go into effect, I think until 2026.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: So four years down the road, 10 drugs might be slightly cheaper.

Mike Papantonio: Well, not only that, the, the nego, you can’t even negotiate unless the drug has been on the market for 12 years.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: There, it’s a nothing. It is a nothing into, this accomplishes nothing.

Farron Cousins: It’s a victory on paper.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And that’s all it is.

Mike Papantonio: But we’ve got ’em out there, oh boy, we’ve, we’ve really pushed back the pharma industry, haven’t we? We’ve really delivered. Put, put a guy like Bernie Sanders in there and you see what delivery looks like. That’s the sad thing about this story. They’re making stuff up. The truth is, if you got a guy that believes like Bernie Sanders, things really get done. That’s, that’s the whole difference here. And that’s, that’s I think, I think that’s the thing that people are having to struggle with.

Farron Cousins: Yep.

Mike Papantonio: They have to watch the smoke and mirrors rather than reality. Thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for this week, but all of these segments are gonna be available this coming week right here on this channel and you can follow us at Twitter @AmericasLawyer. I’m Mike Papantonio And this has been America’s Lawyer where we tell you the stories, every week, that corporate media won’t tell you because their advertisers won’t let ’em or their political connections just don’t allow for it. We’ll see you next time.