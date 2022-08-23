Vice President Kamala Harris’s online army is starting to disappear as her approval rating gets even worse. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Vice president Kamala Harris’ online army is disappearing. Her approval rating is getting worse by the second. Well, there’s one thing we know, she’s not a candidate for president. I mean, there’s just no way. She’s in, she’s in single digits. I mean, this woman is in single digits across most of the issues that she wants to talk about. So pick it up from there. Tell me if I’m wrong. I’m, I’m glad to.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, no, no. There was a wonderful piece in the Daily Beast that kind of exposed this, what they’re called, the Khive.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And it is her absolutely toxic online supporters who believe that, you know, kind of like Trump supporters do, she can do no wrong.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: She is perfect and flawless. And any criticism against her is.

Mike Papantonio: Is, is racism.

Farron Cousins: Racist and sexist.

Mike Papantonio: Or, or sexist.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Misogynist or racist if you talk about her. Pap, you’re a racist and a misogynist. Let, let them say that about me and you. They need to do some little background before they do. But the point is this woman, look, her staff is leaving in, droves.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Here’s the re, this is not me saying this. This is coming from her staff. She’s not a hard worker. She’s not all that bright, not my words, her staff’s words. Way out of her league. These are words that are attributed to these folks that are saying this woman is a loser. Let me get as far away as I can because I have a political career, I hope ahead of me, and this does not involve Kamala Harris.

Farron Cousins: Well, you know, and when we talk about the toxicity of her online supporters, which again is fair game because they always tried to make it about the Bernie bros online. These people are so bad. No, they’re nothing compared to these Khive folks who will go out there and they’ll report people’s tweets and get them blocked.

Mike Papantonio: Really?

Farron Cousins: For the most innocuous and, and just really simple criticisms.

Mike Papantonio: So.

Farron Cousins: Of vice president Harris.

Mike Papantonio: So are we gonna be, we gonna be blocked on this?

Farron Cousins: They’re, honestly, I guarantee you somebody’s gonna try to report it for something.

Mike Papantonio: I hope so. I, I hope so. I hope so. God, this has become, this has become a game that’s fun to me.

Farron Cousins: Well, and it really, look.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Did, didn’t she lose the primary in her own state?

Farron Cousins: Yes, she did.

Mike Papantonio: How did she do? Was she in the running? Was she?

Farron Cousins: No. I mean, she, she wasn’t even in the top two, which if you’re not in the top two in the primaries, you don’t exist in the eyes of the voters.

Mike Papantonio: All I can.

Farron Cousins: And well, it just, it drives me crazy because this is somebody who is adding nothing to this administration.

Mike Papantonio: Nothing at all.

Farron Cousins: And, and I know they thought bringing her in, she, she’s obviously younger than Joe Biden, but I think everybody in America is at this point. So she brought in a little bit of youth. She brought in the diversity. But she didn’t bring ideas.

Mike Papantonio: Look at what the Bernie Sanders people are saying. The Bernie Sanders people, there’s not a day goes by where they’re not just attacking her saying, we told you, we told you, we told you. The Dems did it anyway.