Mike Papantonio: Hi, I’m Mike Papantonio and this is America’s Lawyer. A former Twitter employee has been convicted of selling personal data to the Saudi Royal family so they could go after people who were critical of the regime. We’ll tell you that story. Starbucks is accusing employees of kidnapping a manager, but all the video evidence shows the exact opposite. We’ll explain what happened. Dick Cheney used to be known as Darth Vader, a real war pimp, but now he’s the hero of the Democratic party. All that and more, it’s coming up, so don’t go anywhere. America’s Lawyer starts right now.

Saudi Arabia’s been paying a pair of Twitter employees to hand over personal data of people who are critical of the regime. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins joins me to talk about what’s happening. Farron, we just did a story on the fact that this year Saudi Arabia has already beheaded 120 people. And we know from that report that 37 or somewhere around 37 to 40 were beheaded because of political protest. So, Ahmad Abouammo comes in, he’s working for the Royal family. Tell us, tell the viewers what he did.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. He’s of course now been convicted by a jury, but he was working at Twitter 2014, 2015, and as part of his, you know, job there, he had access to the personal data of people and their accounts. So the Saudi Royal family approaches him, along with another individual working at Twitter, who was a Saudi citizen, says, how about we give you some money? We got a lot of people on Twitter that are criticizing our regime over here. So we’ll give you a hundred thousand dollars. Here’s a $40,000 watch. You give us their personal data so we know who these people are that are saying we’re a bunch of bad people running the country.

Mike Papantonio: And his defense at trial for the defense lawyer really made this argument, judge, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, that was just pocket change for Saudi. Lit, literally made that argument. So, obviously his partner, we only know one of them. We think there’s certainly more.

Mike Papantonio: But one of them flees, okay, this guy was released on bail. So what do you think of the chances of him being around? Now, the way I see this is one hell of a lawsuit against Twitter. This is a, this is a strong lawsuit. Any people who can tie up the fact that their information was leaked to the Saudi family, I just think it’s a, it’s a killer lawsuit.

Farron Cousins: Well, well, yeah, and I mean, speaking of killers, as you mentioned, Saudi Arabia beheads people critical of the regime. We talked about that story last week. We have seen it all over the news. Well, not as much as we should, but there is no telling how many of these people that this guy turned in.

Farron Cousins: For being critical of Saudi Arabia. How many are still alive? I mean, probably none.

Farron Cousins: And probably none of them have heads anymore on their bodies.

Mike Papantonio: There’s a couple of great documentaries where they showed that the Royal family employed just tons of hackers. I mean, we’re talking about in the thousands, of, for, they had these huge rooms. Massive rooms where hackers would go in there every day and bots would go in there every day and, and monitors would go in every day to see what people around the world were saying about the Saudis. God forbid the information they have about me and you, so.

Starbucks is accusing their workers of kidnapping a manager, but all they really did was request better benefits. I, I dunno, you read this story and it makes it sound like the manager was held hostage. Like, if you don’t fix this machine, we’re going to never let you go. If you don’t give us benefits, we’re never gonna let you go. But this is part of the spin. Look, let me just tell you something. I have been shocked by how good Starbucks has been at, at pushing back the unions. I mean, they’ve been amazing. They’ve been like the worst of the worst, the people who we talk about all the time that are destroying the possibilities of unionizing. These people are masters at it.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. They, they are. And I think at this point they may have gotten a little too greedy with these claims of, of kidnapping of this manager, because they had been doing a, a decent job of systemically getting people to not unionize. Closing stores where they were about to unionize saying, you don’t get the benefits of the unionized workers. So you’re actually getting worse. But this particular instance, there’s full video evidence that these workers in South Carolina united together, went up to the manager and basically wanted better benefits. Go and fight for us, essentially is what they’re telling, because they know the manager can’t unilaterally do it. And the manager says, can, can I just go? And they’re like, well, yeah. I mean the door is right there, dude. If you wanna walk out, walk out. And then Starbucks says, this man was kidnapped.

Farron Cousins: And held hostage.

Mike Papantonio: His lawyers are tell, I mean, you know, look, I don’t know how they built this. I guess it’s the every man kind of image that they had, where you take your computer, you go drink coffee. You have people that you can talk to every morning that you see there all the time. It was almost like a community. Like a family. Buddy, I’ll tell you what, that’s unwinding by the second. And right now these folks are regarded, really, if you take everybody who’s union busting, Amazon, the whole bunch of ’em, these people have the imperial, they have the imperial data on how to go about doing that.

Farron Cousins: It, it is truly disturbing. And you know, again, we’re seeing a big union push here in the United States today, which is wonderful. Something we haven’t seen since the seventies and companies like Starbucks, companies like Amazon, they want to do whatever they can to keep the workers down. And they’ve made it clear to some of these people that have given 15 years of their life, firing them for no reason saying, guess what? You’re expendable. You wanna start a union? We’ll just bring in the next person up.

Mike Papantonio: Wasn’t this company regarded at one time is the woke company?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: In the world. The, the, the woke company. Well, this is part of their wokeness.

Housing groups are begging the Biden administration to do something about out of control rent. You know, Farron, the truth is Biden has plenty that he can do, but he’s doing nothing. And he’s doing nothing and people are asking the questions. You have these things right at your fingertips, go do ’em. Take your, gimme your take.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Obviously rent prices, housing prices all across the country, going through the roof post pandemic, even though we’re, we’re not even really post pandemic yet, but anyway, they’re begging Biden do something. The average national rent is now over $2,000 a month. This is unsustainable. Inflation’s still killing people. Gas prices coming down, but still bad. And Biden’s administration, whether it’s through the Federal Trade Commission or the Securities and Exchange Commission, they can unilaterally make moves that are either going to halt the rent increases or hammer them with the SEC to the point where they lose investors and lose money.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. We did this story a few weeks ago. Unbelievable, the fact that, you know, again, it’s the same thing. We can do a story that affects pocket book issues. Like this is gonna cost you money if you don’t pay attention. The stories people would pay attention to is I hate Trump. I hate Republicans. I hate Democrat. The hate stories. We know that because we’ve been doing this a long time. We did the story and we talked about that Wall Street is going out, buying up huge swaths of houses in neighborhoods. Probably most people watching this program have gotten a call, do you wanna sell your house? Do you have some property that you want to sell? What’s happening there? Explain it.

Farron Cousins: Those are the people working for these major corporations, the BlackRocks and all these other investment groups. And what they wanna do is they buy up entire communities, neighborhoods, subdivisions and we’re, again, we’re not talking one or two houses. We’re talking about every house in that area on that block.

Farron Cousins: So they can then rent them out, charge more than, of course, it should cost to live there because people have no choice. Housing is the number one expense in this country and you kind of have to have a house

Mike Papantonio: It’s the highest increase in 35 years. It’s increased $200. The median cost has increased $200 per month, six to 7% increase. The highest that it’s ever been. Evictions are higher than they’ve ever been. You’ve got 50 of the largest cities in the country, the largest cities in the country that they have followed and just in the last year is, it’s gone up now to 200, increased to 200 more than what you’re paying. If you’re paying a thousand, look for 1200, and they’re saying it just continues. And the, the reason Biden is not doing anything because it’s a Wall Street deal. And like it or not, this is a Wall Street president.

Mike Papantonio: And he has a Wall Street cabinet. And the Wall Streeters are right now trying to buy up as much property as they can to hold renters captive. That’s the simple story there, I think.

Farron Cousins: And, and what’s gonna end up happening is we’re gonna end up with a glut in the market once they kick people out, price them outta the market. Then suddenly these bankers who can’t think two months into the future.

Farron Cousins: Are gonna realize, oh God, I’ve got all this property that is worthless because nobody can afford it.

Mike Papantonio: It’s already happening. It’s already parts of the country where that’s already happening.

Even warmongers like Henry Kissinger are expressing real, real serious fears about the USA’s foreign conflict and what the USA. Now, first of all, this guy’s a war criminal.

Mike Papantonio: There, there’s no way to talk about Henry Kissinger unless you start by saying yes, he’s, he is a war criminal. But he is, it, I mean, I could go down the list, whether it’s the Iran Contra, whether it’s Iraq, he’s, he has his ugly hands on all of it. But he says right now what the Democrats are doing and what the Republicans are doing is they’re rattling the sabers to where, in his opinion, we are inches away from a global conflict with China and Russia. And that’s why there was so much upheaval about Nancy going to Taiwan. Why are we rattling sabers? Why are there people over there right now? You got a bunch of Republicans and Democrats over there right now, rattling sabers with China. Why?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. It, it makes absolutely no sense. And of course we’re still sending billions of dollars and, and yes, you know, Ukraine has to be able to protect itself from Russia. But we will have to hit a point where we look at this firmly and say, what, what are we doing? Are, are we escalating war? Are we really gonna have to push this to the point where we put boots on the ground? And thankfully we’re not there yet. But we’re getting close.

Mike Papantonio: It’s, it’s mighty, mighty close.

Farron Cousins: But I wanna point this out too about Kissinger’s statement here, because he’s not wrong. We’re rattling the sabers. That is correct. But this guy loves war.

Farron Cousins: And so the difference is now we’re talking about two countries that do have the potential, especially if they join together, to wipe us out.

Farron Cousins: You know, he likes to go over to these smaller countries where he knows we, we’ve got the superiority. We can go in and regime change,

Mike Papantonio: Well, right, go kill, go kill Allende. That was his idea.

Mike Papantonio: Go, go kill Allende. Go unseat a democratically elected legislature. That was his idea. Put coups out all over the world. That was his idea. And now this war pimp is saying, hey, you know what? I gotta call it what it is. We’re only in Ukraine because the United States and NATO kept pushing the idea that we want Ukraine in NATO. And that made Russia uneasy. These are his words. Now this is a guy who’s observing, who loves a good war.

Mike Papantonio: But he says, we helped cause the Ukraine conflict. And he’s totally right. You know, you got Putin that’s saying, I don’t want, I don’t want my borders tested like that. But this is a guy who, who right now is, is saying, stop it with China. You guys are looking like a bunch of idiots rattling these sabers. It doesn’t take us anywhere. And yeah, we better own up to we’re partially responsible for what happened in Ukraine.

Farron Cousins: Right. And, and, you know, with Russia, I, I do think there’s instances where you could probably make an argument that Russia could maybe pose a threat to the United States. I think with China, that’s even a bigger stretch, you know. China, yeah, we’re, we’re getting beat technologically. We’re sending our jobs over there, but that’s us, not them. But in terms of, are they gonna do something to the United States? No. China is not gonna launch an attack against the United States. Well, six.

Farron Cousins: Six months ago, I think the threat of China in terms of doing something to us was way overblown.

Farron Cousins: But yeah, we’re, we’re poking these bears.

Farron Cousins: We’re sitting there prodding them.

Farron Cousins: Doing these things that make no sense.

Mike Papantonio: Well Farron, you know what? I, I believe most everything you say, and I hope you’re right about this because I got a lot of, I got a lot of confidence in your opinion. I’m not so sure. And if you wanna take a look there, there’s a, go look at the Project For A New American Century.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. PNAC, just take a second and Google that and read that this guy was behind it. He’s about expansion. He’s about war. And he’s saying you guys have me freaked out right now, Democrats and Republicans, stop it.

Farron Cousins: Well, he only likes wars that again, he thinks we’re gonna be able to go over there, sneak in the middle of the night and win.

Farron Cousins: These are two conflicts, if we start something with Russia and China.

Farron Cousins: That, that’s not an overnight weekend type thing.

Mike Papantonio: No, it’s not.

Vice president Kamala Harris’ online army is disappearing. Her approval rating is getting worse by the second. Well, there’s one thing we know, she’s not a candidate for president. I mean, there’s just no way. She’s in, she’s in single digits. I mean, this woman is in single digits across most of the issues that she wants to talk about. So pick it up from there. Tell me if I’m wrong. I’m, I’m glad to.

Farron Cousins: Yeah, no, no. There was a wonderful piece in the Daily Beast that kind of exposed this, what they’re called, the Khive.

Farron Cousins: And it is her absolutely toxic online supporters who believe that, you know, kind of like Trump supporters do, she can do no wrong.

Farron Cousins: She is perfect and flawless. And any criticism against her is.

Mike Papantonio: Is, is racism.

Farron Cousins: Racist and sexist.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Misogynist or racist if you talk about her. Pap, you’re a racist and a misogynist. Let, let them say that about me and you. They need to do some little background before they do. But the point is this woman, look, her staff is leaving in, droves.

Mike Papantonio: Here’s the re, this is not me saying this. This is coming from her staff. She’s not a hard worker. She’s not all that bright, not my words, her staff’s words. Way out of her league. These are words that are attributed to these folks that are saying this woman is a loser. Let me get as far away as I can because I have a political career, I hope ahead of me, and this does not involve Kamala Harris.

Farron Cousins: Well, you know, and when we talk about the toxicity of her online supporters, which again is fair game because they always tried to make it about the Bernie bros online. These people are so bad. No, they’re nothing compared to these Khive folks who will go out there and they’ll report people’s tweets and get them blocked.

Farron Cousins: For the most innocuous and, and just really simple criticisms.

Farron Cousins: Of vice president Harris.

Mike Papantonio: So are we gonna be, we gonna be blocked on this?

Farron Cousins: They’re, honestly, I guarantee you somebody’s gonna try to report it for something.

Mike Papantonio: I hope so. I, I hope so. I hope so. God, this has become, this has become a game that’s fun to me.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Did, didn’t she lose the primary in her own state?

Mike Papantonio: How did she do? Was she in the running? Was she?

Farron Cousins: No. I mean, she, she wasn’t even in the top two, which if you’re not in the top two in the primaries, you don’t exist in the eyes of the voters.

Farron Cousins: And well, it just, it drives me crazy because this is somebody who is adding nothing to this administration.

Mike Papantonio: Nothing at all.

Farron Cousins: And, and I know they thought bringing her in, she, she’s obviously younger than Joe Biden, but I think everybody in America is at this point. So she brought in a little bit of youth. She brought in the diversity. But she didn’t bring ideas.

Mike Papantonio: Look at what the Bernie Sanders people are saying. The Bernie Sanders people, there’s not a day goes by where they’re not just attacking her saying, we told you, we told you, we told you. The Dems did it anyway.

America’s facing a nationwide teacher shortage after years of treating the profession as a glorified babysitting operation. Yeah, it is mass exodus. It’s getting to where now the only thing that we have, the only thing people are, are doing and, and, and this is a huge problem. The folks that can afford it are putting their kids in private schools where they actually pay decent wages. And there are benefits to the teachers and they’re not babysitting because they can kick ’em out if they’re a problem. That’s not the case in public schools. So it’s the demise of public schools that we’re talking about here, right?

Farron Cousins: Right. And I think a lot of people want to immediately attribute this nationwide teacher shortage to this, you know, attack on teachers we’ve seen from the last year. And sure that, that plays a role in it. But let’s understand something. This exodus of teachers did not just start within the last 12 months.

Farron Cousins: This is something that has been steadily happening for over a decade now. And part of it has to do with the shift in how parents view the teachers themselves.

Farron Cousins: You know, 20 years ago, your kids coming home with bad grades, you get onto the kid, you take away whatever it is, you ground them until their grades come up. Now what happens is that those same parents go marching into that school, file a complaint against the teacher because they gave my kid an F.

Farron Cousins: And this is not fair. This teacher is picking on my poor child.

Mike Papantonio: And the parent spends no time at home, actually helping them on their, on their homework. Spends no time trying to hit, you know, trying to help that kid with ADD or whatever it may be he’s suffering from. But they’re dropped off. Your, your wife is a teacher, right?

Mike Papantonio: So they’re dropped off in these classes and they say, look, not only you’re a babysitter, you’re a psychologist, you’re a parent. You have to solve this kid’s problems and if you don’t, we’re gonna make it hard on you. Who wants a job like that? I mean, really, who in the hell wants a job like that?

Farron Cousins: And, and the pay is absolutely abysmal, especially here in the state of Florida. Our teachers are paid, I think $12,000 per year below the national average. A lot of states in the South actually pay well below the national average. And you’re talking about individuals who are working 50 to 60 hours per week.

Mike Papantonio: Buying their own, buying their own supplies. I mean, that’s part of the story is where teachers are having to buy their own supplies. Arizona, good example. Arizona, they cut the, they cut the available money that was supposed to go to teachers and schools buy $100 million, $100 million. And they say to the teacher, ah, do the best you can, right?

Farron Cousins: I, I personally spend a couple hundred dollars every month sending supplies, not just to my wife’s classroom, but some of her other teachers there will, will email me, like I need a, a box of paper, which you can order online for $40, but they can’t afford it. So I, I’ll buy them a box of paper. I buy them printer cartridges for their printers because the school can’t afford to do it. And that’s what these teachers are going through. And again, as you said, I know this personally, I deal with this every single day.

Farron Cousins: And yeah, the attack on teachers right now is bad. But folks, there is a lot more happening than just, you know, oh, you teachers can’t do this or that. No, these people have been attacked for decades now and education is suffering because of it.

Mike Papantonio: It’s come home to roost, hasn’t it?

Mike Papantonio: If you don’t have money to send your child to private school, good luck, right?

Mike Papantonio: Dick Cheney’s getting a political makeover for his former critics all because he, because they don’t like Donald Trump. This story, okay. Let me, let me put into perspective. This is a man who was, he, he was actually regarded by all the media as Darth Vader, because he was responsible for the big lie that killed a million people in Iraq. He drove that train. He created all the subterfuge that allowed us to go into Iraq. And, you know, he controlled the media even. You think back on Iraq, think about CNN and Fox and they’ve got these big maps on the floor. And Dick Cheney says this and Dick Cheney. Dick Cheney was the guy most responsible for the Iraq disaster. Now he is the hero, he is absolutely the hero of the Democrats. These people who’ve said, my God, he’s awful. Well, apparently not.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. You know, he came out recently, obviously did this ad for his daughter, Liz Cheney, trashing Donald Trump and saying, you know, oh, we’re gonna keep him from ever getting in office again. Please go vote for my daughter. Who also please forget the fact that she sold out her own gay sister.

Farron Cousins: To advance at the Republican party.

Mike Papantonio: Well, that’s, that’s an important story because that tells you who this woman is. Talk about that a little bit. I wanna spend a little time on this story.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. They basically, you know, Dick Cheney has one daughter that, that is a lesbian and the rest of the family has kind of just pushed her aside, pretending you don’t exist.

Farron Cousins: And consistently voting to take away the rights of their own sister.

Mike Papantonio: Yes, yes.

Farron Cousins: For political gain.

Farron Cousins: And, and even Dick Cheney’s horribleness goes, you know, way further back than Iraq, with Iran Contra. He was in the Nixon administration and all the while from Nixon until he left office, his whole idea was let’s expand the power that the president has.

Mike Papantonio: Right. If you expand the power of the president, we can pick a war wherever we want. We’re not gonna have Congress getting in our way. And you know, Halliburton connection, how many billions and billions and hundreds of billions of dollars did Iraq, did, did Halliburton make an Iraq? Well, who was in charge of that?

Mike Papantonio: The Dick. You know.

Mike Papantonio: The Dick was in charge of that. But now the Dick is the hero. He’s the absolute hero of, of not only, not only just middle of the road Democrats, but progressives all because he hates Trump and his crazy daughter hates Trump. And his crazy daughter, if you look at her history, will scare the bejesus out of you.

Farron Cousins: Right. And she still voted with the entire Republican party over 93% of the time.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: So there really is no daylight between any of these people. But the funny thing is, you know, talking about the rehabilitation of this guy. Back in January when he shows up at Congress for the one year anniversary of January 6th, he gets a standing ovation.

Farron Cousins: Like, the Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, everybody standing up, oh my God, we love you.

Mike Papantonio: It’s insane. It’s insane. Look, here’s what really set me off. The, you know, he goes from being Darth Vader. Do you realize the Washington Post said that between him and his daughter, they are the new Obi-Wan Kenobi. They are, I’m not making it up, Washington Post says yes, these folks are like the Obi-Wan Kenobi come to save this Republic. Now, how do you get there?

Farron Cousins: Well, you get there because all you have to do is come out and say, hey, I hate Donald Trump too. He’s a really bad guy. So I am your best friend. Forget about all those pictures from Abu Ghraib. Forget about GITMO.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, by the way, he invented Abu Ghraib. I mean, he’s the guy who made Abu Ghraib happen because of what you said. He said, the president has the ability to do that. We don’t need Congress. This guy is a war pig. And you know, the other part of the story, people don’t know the Dick here. Well, the Dick in the, in 2000 election, he was the guy who was tapped to go find a vice president. Well, it just so happens, he appointed himself as that person, the vice president, because his relationship with Halliburton. He knew he was gonna make a ton of money if he could just start another war that cost us a million lives and God knows how much money.

Farron Cousins: But, you know, what’s really disturbing about this is that he’s not the only one who’s had this image makeover.

Farron Cousins: All of these other individual, I mean George W. Bush. Oh, well he was so cute handing Michelle Obama a piece of candy at Trump’s inauguration. We love him now. He couldn’t figure out how to put on his raincoat. So he’s a hilarious.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, hilarious.

Farron Cousins: He just painting his beautiful pictures. His approval rating is back up into the seventies.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Was at 40 when we were talking about how disgusting the guy was.

Mike Papantonio: The same thing that happened with Avenatti. You’ve done story after story on Avenatti. Dems, I love this guy. Well, okay. You know, he was caught stealing money from clients to the tens of thousands, actually millions of dollars stealing from clients, but he was the Democratic guy. Then you had Scar, Scaramucci, right?

Mike Papantonio: Tell me that story.

Farron Cousins: Anthony Scaramucci who lasted, you know, the famous 10 days as Donald Trump’s press secretary, you know, was so excited to be there. We’re making America great again. Then he gets fired and says, well, I hate Trump now. And so all of the liberal podcasters say, well, come onto my show and let’s talk about how bad Trump is.

Mike Papantonio: How about, how about Michael Cohen?

Mike Papantonio: Okay. Tell, this is another love story that develops with the Democrats because he’s willing to say I hate Trump, so.

Farron Cousins: Right. Michael Cohen spends 20 years of his life fixing all of Donald Trump’s legal problems, you know, wanting to live the high life like he sees Trump doing. Taking money here and there. Absolute just scumbag. But then he gets busted and now he says, well, I hate Trump too now. So the liberals, once again say, well, come on over to our side, buddy. You’re our best friend.

Mike Papantonio: Well, the Dick, he is now the new face of the Democratic party if you believe what you’re seeing. I can’t even believe what I’m seeing. Farron, thanks for joining me. Okay.

