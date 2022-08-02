The United States is falling dangerously behind in medical research as other countries make tremendous progress. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: The Church of Scientology is desperate to prevent the public from learning about their dirtiest secrets and there are a lot of them. Every time I look at a Scientology story, my first reaction is A, what in the world are we doing giving them a tax break for a cult? It is a cult of crazy people. That’s what we have here. So what do they, what’s their latest thing now?

Farron Cousins: You’ve got Danny Masterson who most people recognize from That ’70s Show, couple years ago was arrested. Multiple women accused him of rape. So he is awaiting charges. But the Church of Scientology says, well, hold up now, because the women who have accused him were also in Scientology. They’re no longer in Scientology. And we have a very strict policy that says, if you accuse anybody of anything, you have to go to our arbitrators.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: So you cannot sue him in court. You cannot file these criminal charges. You have to go to basically the, the judge of Scientology

Mike Papantonio: Arbitration.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. We want you to come before our judge because that’s what you signed up for. And let me tell you something. If the Supreme Court allows this, it busts open the idea of arbitration. Arbitration is already taking away people’s rights. But if SCOTUS says, yeah, you know, you signed that, we’re gonna allow the, we’re gonna allow the, the Scientology judges to determine what happens here.

Farron Cousins: That, that is absolutely terrifying because as you pointed out, we, we already have other countries, actually Russia led the way on this.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: Saying we’re not gonna recognize you as an actual religion anymore.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Because you’re, you’re not legitimate. There’s nothing religious about you. This is, as Russia defined it, this is a cult.

Mike Papantonio: It’s absolutely cult. Well, I mean, let’s call it what it is. You had L. Ron Hubbard, which the guy was, he was pursued all over the world for fraud, wire, wire fraud, every kind of fraud you can imagine. L. Ron Hubbard had to live his life on a ship. That his ship was his headquarters where he signed, where sailed all, all around the world because he was a fraud. And you know what I think is most interesting is the headquarters, the biggest headquarters is Hemet, California. They, you know, if you look at all, why did you go to California? Well, because we thought we could get a lot of people in our cult in California. That seems to be true. As I look at this story, they the, did you see the thing with the e-meter? The, the.

Farron Cousins: I, I’m familiar with those. It’s, it’s.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. The, the e-meter is this electric testing with the, that they bring in people like, Leah Remini, you know, she has the TV show.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: She, she left the cult. She’s the one that’s exposing the cult for all the crazies that are out there. But, but the e-meter is a way that they would, they would put you with an e-meter and you would have an auditor and the auditor tests your skin. And the auditor then makes up ideas of what you’re thinking about. You’re thinking about leaving Scientology. You’re thinking about this. And these people are so impressionable when they’re tested that they walk out of there thinking, oh my God, I have all of these problems. And then if the e-meter doesn’t go well, then they put ’em in the hole. The hole is a place where they, it’s, it’s a place of punishment where they keep ’em there until they come around and be a good Scientologist.

Farron Cousins: Well, you know, people love to compare the, the US government to big brother from 1984. But this, what you’re describing here is literally from 1984.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Putting people in these little torture chambers until they believe the things that they are supposed to believe. And, and it goes far beyond just this Danny Masterson rape case with the Church of Scientology.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: There’s some great law firms out there that are representing victims, who claim that they were recruited as children, trafficked, basically.

Mike Papantonio: Trafficked. Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And, and forced to work slave labor on some of these, you know, the boats that you’re talking about, getting into engine tanks without any protective gear and scrubbing it at six years old.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Farron, I had to learn a lot about ’em because we, we, clients would call us one, one in particular, one client called, she had, St. Clearwater, Florida they have a big Scientology organization and she was held captive. Could not leave the building. Her family couldn’t get her out of there. Her lawyers couldn’t get her out of there. Held captive. And you know, the truth is part of being held captive is they take all the person’s assets, too. They tell the person, you may not communicate with anybody who is not part of us, our Scientology organization. That happened to this woman. All of her assets were stolen from her. She was put in this confinement in place right there in St. Petersburg. And what they would do is they, they actually have monitors that follow these people around, even on the grounds, they have locked doors, places they can’t go. They have internet filtering. They have telephone filtering. And so the point is ,who in the hell says, yeah, this is a good idea? Apparently, California. It is the home and this epicenter for the Scientologist. I’m, I’m looking for the case. I, I’m, I’m simply looking for the case to bust these people up in a big way. And I, we may be onto one right now.