A new poll found that 71% of Americans believe President Biden Should NOT run for president again after his first term ends. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: A new poll found that 71% of Americans believe president Biden should not run for president again, as his term ends. Okay. What’s your take?

Farron Cousins: Um, he needs to say right now, I’m done.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: I, I mean, that is exactly what this man needs to come out and say. He needs to say, listen, I’m gonna work my butt off for you for these last two and a half years. But you rest assured I understand that this has not been perfect. I’m the bridge candidate is what he should say. I’m the bridge president.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Well, he said that to begin with. That, you remember, he said, I’m only, I’m only gonna be a one term president.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, no, go back and look, if you don’t believe me, he say, he said that. I’m gonna be one term president. But go ahead. I mean, so he’s the bridge president. Go ahead.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. And, and those are all the things he should say, but instead they’re out there reaffirming, nope, we’re running again in 2024. We see that our approval rating is, you know, headed into the thirties. You know, vice president Harris’ is even lower than that. We see that other people like Gavin Newsom poll better than this candidate right here. And they still refuse to step down. We know I’m gonna be in my mid eighties, you know, and that is a concern with a lot of these voters. I mean, what is it a third of them say that he’s too darn old to do this for another four years.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And they’re just whistling past the graveyard.

Mike Papantonio: Right, right. What’s most interesting to me is 45% said he shouldn’t run because he’s a bad president. Okay. Now that’s important because it was only 30% that said he shouldn’t run because he’s too old. And I think that’s, I think that’s, those are very significant numbers. Only 30%, only 30% of the people that were polled said that they would even vote for him. These are Democrats, would only, would vote for him in a primary.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. They’ve, they’ve got very real problems. And unfortunately, as we’ve seen, the problems are not getting better.

Mike Papantonio: Mm-hmm.

Farron Cousins: He is not a fighter. You have so many people who had supported this guy wholeheartedly from the start of the Democratic primaries that have now come out and said, what, you’re telling me I have to go fight when you’re sitting there doing nothing. Debra Messing. Right. Hugely outspoken.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah.

Farron Cousins: Biden supporter from the very beginning, you know.

Mike Papantonio: Good, good, good point here.

Farron Cousins: And she has come out and said, stop asking me to do more.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Farron Cousins: And you get off your butt and you actually do something.

Mike Papantonio: The only good news here is that 61% of voters say that Trump should not run

Farron Cousins: Well. And you know, that’s kind of a callback to what I mentioned, you know, at the start of all this was that opens the door for somebody like Bezos.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: To waltz in and say, look, you don’t want this guy. You don’t want this guy. You love Amazon.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Everybody shops there, whether you wanna admit it or not, you all do. So why not give me a shot?

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And that’s, that’s even scarier than these two idiots.

Mike Papantonio: Saw, saw an interesting article that Gavin Newsom’s dead on arrival only because he’s from California. If you had put him in the middle, middle America, yeah, he has a shot. But that, that’s something that’s interesting because I think he’s a good candidate. But if you start looking at what the problems are ahead, I think I agree with a lot of it.

Farron Cousins: Well, and we could end up seeing and I think this is exceptionally likely we could basically have Florida versus California. Two very large.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: But very different states.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: So you could end up with DeSantis versus Newsom in 2024. It’d be a hell of a fight.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, it would.

Farron Cousins: But, you know.

Mike Papantonio: But, but middle America is still out there.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.