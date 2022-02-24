Via America’s Lawyer: U.S. intel investigates the Zero Hedge as a propaganda outlet – simply because its Russian contributors have disavowed war with Ukraine. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: US intelligence agencies are accusing popular news website, Zero Hedge, of spreading anti propaganda. Okay. Most people don’t even know who, who Zero Hedge is. It’s, by the way, it’s a great source of information. It’s a little bit leaning to the right. They came out in their, they had story after story. What is the, what is the advantage in us getting involved in Ukraine? Really good stories about what, you know, what’s it gonna cost. It’s gonna cost in human lives, gonna cost in money. Real good analysis. So what happens?

Farron Cousins: The US intelligence agencies last week came out and said, Zero Hedge is now a purveyor of Russian propaganda. And, and it’s very tenuous what they say here, because they say, all right, listen, we say this because they’ve been taking articles written, I guess, by, by Russia or by Russian journalists and they’re reposting them on their website.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. And, and by the way, the articles that they’re posting are saying, this is a bad idea. War is a bad idea. And, and so that’s, that’s the heart of it, you see. Zero Hedge says, why do we gain? And the Russian people are writing these articles. What do we gain? And they’re posting these articles and saying, this is a stupid idea. Let’s go home.

Farron Cousins: Right. I mean, it’s not like the articles they’re republishing say Putin is, is, is right and Biden is wrong. No, it just says this is a bad idea.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Okay. It’s really not even taking a side other than we don’t need to get involved in another war of aggression.

Mike Papantonio: And, and think how courageous it is. Okay. First of all, these articles that are being posted by Zero Hedge, these are Russian intellectuals that you’ve got the, you’ve got the Putin propaganda machine rolling. It’s a great, it’s a power propaganda machine. So they’re rolling and then these folks have the decency and they have the courage to stand up to that and say, war’s a really bad idea for us right now.

Farron Cousins: And, you know, the problem with this. And, and, and it doesn’t matter if you’re a fan of Zero Hedge or you’re not, I, I, I’m not a huge fan of them at all. But I understand the dangers of this, when the US intelligence apparatus comes out and slaps a label on an independent media outlet here in this country saying, they’re purveyors of propaganda for foreign powers, that creates a problem for every independent media outlet in this country, because what’s gonna happen three years from now. Well, we’re gonna have a Republican in the White House, more than likely. So is that administration gonna start slapping that label on these liberal outlets? Then when a liberal comes back, they’re gonna slap it on more conservative outlets. It is the slippery slope here and it’s attack on free press.

Mike Papantonio: Farron, it’s, it’s like these idiots that email us, Farron and Pap, I can’t believe you’re doing Russian television. Okay. We, not, tell me if I’m wrong about this. We have never gotten any input at all from anybody with, with, with, with Russia government or any other to tell us this, this, I would say probably 95% of our stories are just the opposite. They’re very progressive. They, and we talked about Crimea. We’ve talked about issues that if we were under some thumb, buddy, they would shut us down.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. Well, and, and, and all the criticism, just for the record, nobody ever attacks what we’re saying on a factual basis.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, they don’t attack.

Farron Cousins: Nobody has any problem with the points we make, just.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: You know, where we say it. But none of that is, matters, because what we’re talking about is the government actually trying to undermine these news outlets with a backdoor attack on the first amendment, because obviously you can’t just shut ’em down, because that is a first amendment issue. So if you tarnish them in the public, you launch your propaganda by saying they’re propaganda, you undermine everything else that they say.

Mike Papantonio: And then you have, you have these, these very shallow folks that don’t really analyze. Like when we do a segment, listen to what we’re saying. The, the, the idea, well, by God, this Russian television is propaganda, is such a stupid, shallow idea. I mean, look at the stories that we do, we talk about corporate America. We talk about things that really matter. We don’t get any contact, but, but, but to say that Zero Hedge has done something really bad and that they’re an extension of Russia because they have published articles of intellectuals from Russia that say the Ukraine idea is a bad idea. That’s real, that’s really where that lands.

Farron Cousins: Yep.