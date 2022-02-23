Via America’s Lawyer: Congress proposes spending $500 million on anti-China news coverage. Also, Residents of Merrimack, NH report sky-high cancer rates after being exposed to PFAS toxins produced by the neighboring Saint-Gobain manufacturing plant. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: The United States wants to turn the country of China into an enemy of the world and they’re about to start a massive propaganda campaign to make it happen, just like they did with Russia. Farron Cousins from trial lawyer magazine joins me now to talk about what’s happening. You know, I, I went to journalism school, back then we didn’t have, in J school they had nothing called propaganda. How do we deliver propaganda? But now you, you know, you wonder these propaganda stories are popping up all over the place. This is one of ’em isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, it absolutely is. And now we have the federal government, again, as a piece of this regular commerce legislation they’re talking about here, the COMPETES Act is what it’s called. There’s a little carve out for $500 million to have propaganda created to put out around China, I guess, or the countries around China, just so everybody can realize that we don’t like China and we need to be better than them.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, let’s analyze it just a second. Okay. Chamber of Commerce and Bill Clinton brings us NAFTA, CAFTA. They tried to bring us TPP, had Hillary been elected we would’ve had TPP. All of those things stand for one proposition, ship jobs out of the United States to China and to India so corporations can make a lot of money and then take that money and put it in an offshore bank and then negotiate with the United States to get the money back into the country, rather than paying regular rates, they pay 5 or 6%. That’s where this started. It started with Bill Clinton, globalization, and you know what, the end of the story is it made China very powerful. And now we’re trying to take that away from ’em, right?

Farron Cousins: Right. We, we shipped our manufacturing overseas. We, we did all kinds of things. You know, a lot of the tech products that we use today still made overseas in China. And at the same time that the corporations are benefiting from this, the government is telling us, oh no, we have to hate them because they’re outpacing us on all of these things and they leave out that part that, oh, by the way, we created this situation. We allowed them to do this. We allow them to do it today. So rather than spend $500 million to invest in the United States, we’re just gonna pay $500 million to reporters with no scruples to write anti-China propaganda.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. I mean, these, they’re, they, they’re not reporters, they’re hacks.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Go hire a hack that was cut out of, used to be with the Gannett. Now the Gannett’s cutting all their reporters. Go hire the hack to write, to write propaganda. We saw it happen with Iraq, didn’t we?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And because of Iraq, hundreds of thousands of people were killed. Judith Miller, where is that little cretin anyway? I, I don’t, I really don’t know. So Judith Miller with the New York Times is asked by the spook industry, would you carry this story on weapons of mass destruction? The propaganda begins. It flips over to MSNBC. MSNBC and CNN pick up the propaganda. How is it different at all from the propaganda that comes outta Russia or the propaganda that comes outta China or the propaganda that comes out of any, any country on this globe? How’s it different?

Farron Cousins: It, it really isn’t and that’s what drives me crazy about this story is everybody wants to talk about all of the anti-American propaganda from these other countries. And, you know, North Korea is a big one. They always talk about China and, and Russia. But here we are with half a billion dollars that we are now going to spend, not just, by the way, overseas. Part of this goes back to spending it in the United States to turn us against China instead of turning us against the very corporations that did this to us in the first place. It’s misdirected anger. That’s what the propaganda is used for. Don’t be mad at the Chamber of Commerce. Don’t be mad at Apple for sending their manufacturing over to China. Be mad at China instead for accepting what we’ve sent them.

Mike Papantonio: Did, did Howard Zinn not tell us, I mean, think of, think of what a brilliant character Howard Zinn was. He said, when we get to the point to where American media, US media is nothing short of propaganda, we have lost our stake in democracy. Howard Zinn said that about 40 years ago and that’s where we are right now.

Farron Cousins: It is.

Mike Papantonio: No different.

Mike Papantonio: A new report from the Intercept has found that a small town in New Hampshire is being killed by corporate chemicals. Just another corporate story that we report every, almost every day nowadays. Farron Cousins joins me again. Farron, the, there’s no, there’s no question that the amount of this toxin that’s put in the waterways is overwhelming. Take it from there.

Farron Cousins: Right. And, you know, it’s, it’s PFAS chemicals, which we have talked about at length here on this program. And what we’re finding in this tiny little town of Merrimack in New Hampshire, cancer rates off the chart on of course, all of the cancers that are associated with PFAS exposure. And what we’re also seeing now, according to this new report, Sharon Lerner, the Intercept, did a phenomenal job. It’s in the air too, because it’s coming outta the smoke stacks. So these people are basically getting hit with this double whammy. It’s in the water, it’s in the air and this report clearly shows the more water somebody drinks, the higher their instances of cancer. It is, there’s no way to divorce it from the chemicals that are coming from this factory.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. It, I tried the first cases in America on these cases and I tried, the case I, I tried it up in the Ohio River Valley. There were 70,000 people up in the Ohio River Valley that were all exposed to DuPont’s PFAS. The science panel that was put together by the court says, yes, it will cause cancer. Yes, the cancer is directly related to what they dumped in the water. And yes, a lot of people are gonna die. Same thing is going to hold true here. There’s really no way to get around this now the contamination is there. They’ve been drinking it probably a lot of years and they have no idea how dangerous it is. That’s, that’s the problem. They don’t understand the risk that they’re under.

Farron Cousins: No, and they don’t. And part of the reason for that is because you have your little local New, New Hampshire government that has come out and told residents, hey it’s okay. Our rates of cancer really are no different than this town over here. But then they leave out the fact that, oh, by the way, this other town we’re using as a comparison, they’re also heavily contaminated with these PFAS chemicals. So yes, the rates would be the same because they’re off the charts for both of us. You compare ’em to a normal city, which is what these reporters actually did. No, the rates are way higher and of course we’re seeing not just cancers, the, the thyroid problems, the reproductive issues, everything that goes along with it.

Mike Papantonio: Sharon Lerner with the Intercept may be one of the best investigative journalists that I’ve seen in a very long time. She’s followed this story three times the national average of, of, of people that are, will die, ultimately of things like ti, like thyroid cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer. The reason the mayor and the city council and the water facility says, don’t worry about it is because they’re worried about being sued. They’re worried about being, you know, losing the next election. And they would put all of that on the line just they, they would put all of that on the line in exchange for letting this corporation get away with what they want to get away with. No, hell with the people that have been affected.