Mike Papantonio: Finally tonight, some good news. Congress has passed legislation that would do away with forced arbitration. This is good news, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: It, it, it is, you know, we’re talking about this forced arbitration that happens with in, inside a company, somebody who says I’ve been sexually harassed or sexually assaulted, and the way it worked right now, you’d have to go to arbitration. The company gets to pick your arbitrators. So the victim already is at this huge disadvantage going into arbitration, not just with this, but really with most arbitrations out there. And Congress came together left and right and all of them agreed, yes, this is terrible. Let’s get these victims real justice.

Mike Papantonio: You know who, you know where we’re seeing this the most? We’re seeing it on college campuses. The, the, the child would be molested on the campus, raped, the worst of the worst. They’d go to leadership on the campus. They say, this is what happened. That leadership then takes that person and says, well, you know what? We’re gonna have to keep this quiet. We’re gonna arbitrate this. If that’s okay with you and of course the, you know, the young lady’s just terrified. She doesn’t know what to do. So she signs a paper and she agrees to arbitration. And the University that’s trying to protect themselves because they’re so worried that it’s gonna look bad, comes out a real hero in the end, don’t they?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, absolutely. And of course, they always make them, you know, you gotta sign your secrecy agreements, your nondisclosures, you don’t get to tell anybody what happened. This is all hush-hush, swept under the rug. And now hopefully that’s not gonna be the case. And, and again, I’m shocked you managed to get Congress to come together on this, both sides. They, they never do that these days.

Farron Cousins: Even on common sense issues. But this is a big win. It’s a big win it for victims.

Farron Cousins: And hopefully it works out the way it should.

