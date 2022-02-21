Via America’s Lawyer: Residents of Merrimack, NH report sky-high cancer rates after being exposed to PFAS toxins produced by the neighboring Saint-Gobain manufacturing plant. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:



Mike Papantonio: A new report from the Intercept has found that a small town in New Hampshire is being killed by corporate chemicals. Just another corporate story that we report every, almost every day nowadays. Farron Cousins joins me again. Farron, the, there’s no, there’s no question that the amount of this toxin that’s put in the waterways is overwhelming. Take it from there.

Farron Cousins: Right. And, you know, it’s, it’s PFAS chemicals, which we have talked about at length here on this program. And what we’re finding in this tiny little town of Merrimack in New Hampshire, cancer rates off the chart on of course, all of the cancers that are associated with PFAS exposure. And what we’re also seeing now, according to this new report, Sharon Lerner, the Intercept, did a phenomenal job. It’s in the air too, because it’s coming outta the smoke stacks. So these people are basically getting hit with this double whammy. It’s in the water, it’s in the air and this report clearly shows the more water somebody drinks, the higher their instances of cancer. It is, there’s no way to divorce it from the chemicals that are coming from this factory.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. It, I tried the first cases in America on these cases and I tried, the case I, I tried it up in the Ohio River Valley. There were 70,000 people up in the Ohio River Valley that were all exposed to DuPont’s PFAS. The science panel that was put together by the court says, yes, it will cause cancer. Yes, the cancer is directly related to what they dumped in the water. And yes, a lot of people are gonna die. Same thing is going to hold true here. There’s really no way to get around this now the contamination is there. They’ve been drinking it probably a lot of years and they have no idea how dangerous it is. That’s, that’s the problem. They don’t understand the risk that they’re under.

Farron Cousins: No, and they don’t. And part of the reason for that is because you have your little local New, New Hampshire government that has come out and told residents, hey it’s okay. Our rates of cancer really are no different than this town over here. But then they leave out the fact that, oh, by the way, this other town we’re using as a comparison, they’re also heavily contaminated with these PFAS chemicals. So yes, the rates would be the same because they’re off the charts for both of us. You compare ’em to a normal city, which is what these reporters actually did. No, the rates are way higher and of course we’re seeing not just cancers, the, the thyroid problems, the reproductive issues, everything that goes along with it.

Mike Papantonio: Sharon Lerner with the Intercept may be one of the best investigative journalists that I’ve seen in a very long time. She’s followed this story three times the national average of, of, of people that are, will die, ultimately of things like ti, like thyroid cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer. The reason the mayor and the city council and the water facility says, don’t worry about it is because they’re worried about being sued. They’re worried about being, you know, losing the next election. And they would put all of that on the line just they, they would put all of that on the line in exchange for letting this corporation get away with what they want to get away with. No, hell with the people that have been affected.