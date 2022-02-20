Via America’s Lawyer: A foundation representing Pfizer has been actively obstructing efforts to recreate an mRNA vaccine in South Africa. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Major drug companies are blocking efforts by other countries to manufacture COVID vaccines in order to maintain their profit, their huge profits. So South Africa, they’re making inroads into mNRA. They’re making really inroads into understanding it. We didn’t help ’em, you know, the industry that we propped up, Pfizer, Merck, all these, all these folks, you understand taxpayers paid for a lot of this research.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: And the US government paid them billions of dollars to deliver and now we’re gonna hide it from a third world country who’s trying to solve the problem. This is an ugly story, man.

Farron Cousins: It, it really is. And, you know, the World Health Organization was working with South Africa because they knew the greed here in the United States. And again, it, it, it cannot be stressed enough, we already paid for these vaccines. Everybody thinks, oh, you go there and you get your vaccine for free. You’ve paid for it with your tax dollars. They’re profiting off it because the government’s also paying them for every single dose we get. They’re making billions of dollars. Profits have never been better. And all we’re asking is, can we please get this to the rest of the world? You don’t have to send them shipments, give them the, you know, the recipe, basically, tell them how to do it and we can move past this pandemic. And when we have countries like we’re dealing with in, in Africa and elsewhere that have a 90% unvaccinated rate.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah.

Farron Cousins: There’s gonna be variants emerging every three or four months and we’re never gonna get past this. This vaccine is the key and we gotta give it to everybody.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Yes, we can save your life, South Africa, but you’re gonna have to pay for it.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Yes, we can save your life, but the money that we got from the US taxpayers and we’re making these huge profits now on the vaccine, we can’t share any of that with you because we can’t share anything on our patent. You’d like to think that the feds would say, uh-uh, you’d like to think this administration would say, no way, that Congress would say, no way is that, is that acceptable. But no, they haven’t, have they?

Farron Cousins: No. And, and again, people are dying all over the world. I mean, we still have several thousand dying in the United States per day. And, and we’ve got these vaccines, Operation Warp Speed, billions of dollars put into it. We own these, the people own these, not these drug companies. And across the board, you see polls showing that American people say give them the vaccines because everybody wants to be over with the pandemic. We want this to be done. But it can’t be done until we get the world protected and we’re holding it and not protecting ’em. That’s a policy choice that we’re making.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. It is a policy choice.