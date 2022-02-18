Via WEAR-TV: Mike Papantonio got heated in an interview with Channel 3 Thursday about what he thinks should be done regarding Florida Power & Light’s rate increases.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Lauren Krakau: Senator Doug Broxson tells me he’s calling FP and L today to see if they’ll have another hearing before the Florida public service commission, which is something a Pensacola attorney tells me is long overdue.

Mike Papantonio: So if you can’t do anything, what are you doing in Tallahassee? Why did we send you there?

Lauren Krakau: Pensacola attorney Mike Papantonio with Levin Papantonio Rafferty law firm got heated in our interview Thursday, about what he thinks should be done regarding Florida Power and Lights rate increases. He says, lawmakers need to be demanding more hearings.

Mike Papantonio: This isn’t gonna be over next week or next month. And unless they demand that these politicians do what they’re supposed to do, demand another hearing.

Lauren Krakau: I took these concerns to Senator Doug Broxson. He tells me that’s exactly what he plans to do.

Sen. Doug Broxson: We’re gonna dig down. We’re gonna make them reprove their position that they deserve those rate increases, demonstrate to us what their fuel costs are. Make sure there’s no shenanigans going on. And then deal with the public and say, how can we work this out?

Lauren Krakau: Senator Broxson says, he wants a full fledged hearing before the state’s public service commission, essentially a redo in Tallahassee.

Sen. Doug Broxson: If there’s an anomaly in there, we need to know about it and we need to share that with the people. But the only way we can do that is to go through the process again and see what it looks like in person. If I was Florida Power and Light, and I knew that my customer base did not trust me, I would be doing everything in my power to try to correct it.

Lauren Krakau: Papantonio hopes other lawmakers will echo the senators efforts.

Mike Papantonio: Ask for another hearing, do it, and if you can’t do it, step aside.

Lauren Krakau: I reached out to both Florida Power and Light and the Florida public service commission. You can find both of those statements on our website. Reporting live for Channel 3 news, I’m Lauren Krakau.