Mike Papantonio: The United States wants to turn the country of China into an enemy of the world and they’re about to start a massive propaganda campaign to make it happen, just like they did with Russia. Farron Cousins from trial lawyer magazine joins me now to talk about what’s happening. You know, I, I went to journalism school, back then we didn’t have, in J school they had nothing called propaganda. How do we deliver propaganda? But now you, you know, you wonder these propaganda stories are popping up all over the place. This is one of ’em isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Yeah, it absolutely is. And now we have the federal government, again, as a piece of this regular commerce legislation they’re talking about here, the COMPETES Act is what it’s called. There’s a little carve out for $500 million to have propaganda created to put out around China, I guess, or the countries around China, just so everybody can realize that we don’t like China and we need to be better than them.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, let’s analyze it just a second. Okay. Chamber of Commerce and Bill Clinton brings us NAFTA, CAFTA. They tried to bring us TPP, had Hillary been elected we would’ve had TPP. All of those things stand for one proposition, ship jobs out of the United States to China and to India so corporations can make a lot of money and then take that money and put it in an offshore bank and then negotiate with the United States to get the money back into the country, rather than paying regular rates, they pay 5 or 6%. That’s where this started. It started with Bill Clinton, globalization, and you know what, the end of the story is it made China very powerful. And now we’re trying to take that away from ’em, right?

Farron Cousins: Right. We, we shipped our manufacturing overseas. We, we did all kinds of things. You know, a lot of the tech products that we use today still made overseas in China. And at the same time that the corporations are benefiting from this, the government is telling us, oh no, we have to hate them because they’re outpacing us on all of these things and they leave out that part that, oh, by the way, we created this situation. We allowed them to do this. We allow them to do it today. So rather than spend $500 million to invest in the United States, we’re just gonna pay $500 million to reporters with no scruples to write anti-China propaganda.

Mike Papantonio: Go hire a hack that was cut out of, used to be with the Gannett. Now the Gannett’s cutting all their reporters. Go hire the hack to write, to write propaganda. We saw it happen with Iraq, didn’t we?

Mike Papantonio: And because of Iraq, hundreds of thousands of people were killed. Judith Miller, where is that little cretin anyway? I, I don’t, I really don’t know. So Judith Miller with the New York Times is asked by the spook industry, would you carry this story on weapons of mass destruction? The propaganda begins. It flips over to MSNBC. MSNBC and CNN pick up the propaganda. How is it different at all from the propaganda that comes outta Russia or the propaganda that comes outta China or the propaganda that comes out of any, any country on this globe? How’s it different?

Farron Cousins: It, it really isn’t and that’s what drives me crazy about this story is everybody wants to talk about all of the anti-American propaganda from these other countries. And, you know, North Korea is a big one. They always talk about China and, and Russia. But here we are with half a billion dollars that we are now going to spend, not just, by the way, overseas. Part of this goes back to spending it in the United States to turn us against China instead of turning us against the very corporations that did this to us in the first place. It’s misdirected anger. That’s what the propaganda is used for. Don’t be mad at the Chamber of Commerce. Don’t be mad at Apple for sending their manufacturing over to China. Be mad at China instead for accepting what we’ve sent them.

Mike Papantonio: Did, did Howard Zinn not tell us, I mean, think of, think of what a brilliant character Howard Zinn was. He said, when we get to the point to where American media, US media is nothing short of propaganda, we have lost our stake in democracy. Howard Zinn said that about 40 years ago and that’s where we are right now.

Mike Papantonio: No different.