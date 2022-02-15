Via America’s Lawyer: Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is found guilty of wire fraud and identify theft after stealing more than a quarter million dollars from his former client Stormy Daniels. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: A jury last week found attorney Michael Avenatti guilty in a scheme to rip off one of his most famous clients. Farron Cousins joins me again to talk about what’s happening. Okay. Here’s the headline. Criminal trial, this guy’s had three different criminal trials in two years, one for extortion, another one from stealing for clients and this one is also for stealing from clients. He’s looking at 20 years plus, right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah. 20 years just from this particular case, because, you know, you’ve got all the, you’ve got your wire fraud, which is, you know, I think a 20 years just on its own, defrauding the client. And, and unfortunately what we’re seeing with, I don’t know why it said unfortunately. What we’re seeing with Avenatti is a pattern of behavior.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: You know, you don’t get accused of all of these similar things by different clients in different states if this isn’t who you are as an individual. And of course, one of those trials ended in a mistrial. The one I think for stealing the $10 million from the clients.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. For five mil, for five people.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Five different people, yeah.

Farron Cousins: So, so that’s gonna come back and I guarantee you, this is gonna play a role in that now. Listen, this is who he is. He is not, as Democrats were saying two years ago, the savior of the party.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, but, but, but, but, but, he’s gonna run for president. Do you remember that?

Farron Cousins: I mean, Avenatti 2020, they were saying.

Mike Papantonio: Do you remember the boneheads out there saying, oh, this guy is perfect? It’s almost, if they were to grasp anything, the Democrats were so desperate to find anybody besides Hillary, anybody besides Biden, anybody, this, this was gonna be the guy.

Farron Cousins: Anybody with a pulse.

Mike Papantonio: Anybody with a pulse, let’s put him up because he hates Trump. And he said a lot of bad things about Trump. So he’s gonna be our presidential campaign. That’s really the analysis to the things that have fallen down to. Okay. The other part of it, he defends himself and, you know, had a fool for a lawyer. You’ve heard that term, defend yourself and you gotta fool for a lawyer. Steals, what is it, $400,000 from her? Just.

Farron Cousins: Yeah. From her book advance that she had gotten.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. How does he go about doing it?

Farron Cousins: Well, he claims that she gave him permission to do this because as her representative, the money came in to him for the book. Now she had repeatedly the asked, hey Michael, uh, where’s my book money? And at one point he kept telling her, I haven’t gotten it yet. Even though he was already spending it.

Mike Papantonio: Yes.

Farron Cousins: And he kept telling her, I, I, I don’t have it. I haven’t seen it. And then when he finally pays her out, obviously it’s hundreds of thousands of dollars short. And then he says, oh, well that was because I gave you all of this exposure. This, those are my fees I’m taking from you.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah.

Farron Cousins: Even though they never agreed to any of that.

Mike Papantonio: His defense is that there was a good faith belief that, that’s his, he’s defending himself. He’s talking about himself in third part, third person, Michael Avenatti. This is what he’s doing in front of, Michael Avenatti had a good faith belief that she wanted him to have this money for her work. That I swear to you was his defense. The jury, eh, disagreed. Looks like a pretty, you know, he says his, his standard is now we’re gonna appeal. Well, he’s got a lot of stuff to appeal. He’s got, he’s got three trials to appeal at this point. All of which he lost and defended himself, right?

Farron Cousins: Absolutely. So obviously, you know, that speaks a lot to his credentials as being able to be a good defense lawyer. But look, you’re gonna get caught. And, and, and part of this is not just because it’s Michael Avenatti, but it’s because you got some bad actors out there in the legal arena and we have to point those people out. And these are stories that, you know, he, he defrauded regular average everyday clients too, not just the high profile people. So everybody, you gotta be on guard with some of these folks.

Mike Papantonio: In a real genuine effort by defense, by the, by the Democrats to say, he’s gonna be our, he’s gonna be our next president. I couldn’t make that up.