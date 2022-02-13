Via America’s Lawyer: Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores takes the NFL head-on, filing a suit against the league over its discriminatory hiring practices. Mike Papantonio is joined by attorney Michael Bixby to explain how Flores also alleges he was offered $100K to “tank” certain games.

Mike Papantonio: Former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, has taken the NFL head on filing a suit against the league over its discriminatory hiring practice. What’s more, Flores also talks about being offered huge sums of money to tank certain games.

Brian Flores: I was upset that I wasn’t getting a true opportunity to show what I can do, to show what I can bring to a team. We didn’t have to file a lawsuit for, for the world to know that there’s an issue from a hiring and firing practices in the National Football League. And I know there’s, there’s a sacrifice there’s risk to that. But, at the end of the day, we need change.

Mike Papantonio: I have attorney Michael Bixby to talk about it. Michael, the, the, of course the headline is, it’s, it’s a racial issue. But the tanking the games, explain that. How does it work?

Michael Bixby: Sure. So it, obviously in the NFL, you wanna win generally is the assumption.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Michael Bixby: But sometimes teams will look at it and say, there’s a good player in the draft. So we want to lose, that’s a motivation is to get a higher draft pick so we can get a star like Joe Burrow, who’s a guy who’s in the super bowl now and was in that draft class that we were talking about in the year that the Dolphins owner said to tank, to lose the games intentionally on purpose. And what he did is he offered Brian Flores, the head coach, this his first year, first year, first time as a head coach, a young guy doesn’t have a ton of experience in the league, certainly as a head coach. A hundred thousand dollars for every game that you lose.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Okay. So he’s being criticized now. Why didn’t you come forward? I mean, it was a couple years ago. Why, why did you keep this quiet? And now that the giants didn’t hire you, this is your talking point and it kind of falls on deaf. It, it’s really, he said, she said on this story, isn’t it?

Michael Bixby: Absolutely. It is. And so he implicates the general manager, Chris Grier, but that, that’s what it comes down to Pap. And I think that’s a fair criticism. Okay. If this was really a concern that you had, why didn’t you come forward? Why didn’t you report it? And I think that’s a question that he has to answer and explain of, of why you let this go. I appreciate what he’s saying is I did the right thing. I’m a whistleblower. I’m potentially risking my career at this point, because I believe, I mean, he’s a, he’s a good head coach. He had two back to back winning seasons.

Mike Papantonio: No question.

Michael Bixby: I mean, if you look at it on paper, this guy should have a job, probably would have a job.

Mike Papantonio: The end of a season was an eight one record, I think. And they say, well, yeah, they say, well, we got somebody who’s a better coach. He’s a great coach.

Michael Bixby: Absolutely.

Mike Papantonio: He’s a great coach. So right now this whole thing that he’s doing is, it, it’s, I think, you know what it does to his career, right? He’s saying that the Rooney Rule. Talk about the Rooney Rule and let’s take it off, let’s take off from there.

Michael Bixby: Sure. So the Rooney Rule was something that was implemented probably about 10 or 15 years ago in the NFL. And it said, look, there’s, there’s 70% of the players in the league are African American and, and a much smaller percentage, at the time I think it was somewhere between 3, 4, 5 coaches out of 32 were, were African American or minority coaches. So it said we need some form of equity. The league needs to broaden its horizons from what it was in the forties, fifties, sixties, and look at a more diverse coaching candidate. All it required is that you give ’em an interview. And what Flores’ lawsuit is about is that this has basically created a sham interview situation. Where teams, they know they need to check the box. They need to say, well, we, we interviewed some African American.

Mike Papantonio: It’s what the Giants said. They said we interviewed three or four people. We, we com, we complied with the Rooney Rule.

Michael Bixby: Right.

Mike Papantonio: But going into the interview, his new, he knew, he knew his chances were slim, right?

Michael Bixby: Yeah. And he’s, now that he has evidence on. So there’s a text message that’s exchanged by another coach, Bill Belichick of the Patriots, who can go congratulated him, Brian, on getting the job. Congratulations, Brian, and then Flores, Brian Flores, texted back and said, coach, did you mean Brian Flores or Brian Daboll, the other coach.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah.

Michael Bixby: And he, and then, and then Belichick lets it loose. Oops. They’ve already hired the other coach.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah. Like I’m, Belichick said, plays the game I’m, I’m an idiot. I’m an idiot. I didn’t know what was going on. So, so you love to talk about Tom Brady. How did, how, tell, I know, I know your opinion about Tom Brady. We have different opinions, but go ahead.

Michael Bixby: Yeah, sure. So, I mean, there’s a second issue. So there’s a couple of, which is these are big problems for the Dolphins and, and full disclosure to everybody listening, I’m a, I’m a Dolphins fan. So I’m deeply, I, I’ve watched this Flores guy. I can say good things about him. I mean, he, I think he’s, I think he’s a honest, respectable guy who’s good at his job.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Michael Bixby: But the second aspect of the case that’s very interesting is there’s tampering. So when players under contract, the NFL rules say you can’t tamper with that player’s contract. And the players know it. The coaches know it. The owners know it. So the coach, Brian Flores, was told by the owner, you need to recruit, you need to tamper with this player against the rules.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Michael Bixby: And what they’ve, what they, what’s come to light is that there was a meeting on the yacht after he’d said, no, I’m not gonna tamper.

Mike Papantonio: Well let’s set.

Michael Bixby: I’m not gonna break the rules.

Mike Papantonio: Let’s set it up a little bit.

Michael Bixby: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Flores gets invited to the, to this yacht.

Michael Bixby: Yep.

Mike Papantonio: By the owner and says, we got something to talk about. They don’t wanna talk about the fact you’ve had an incredible, you know, you’ve, you’ve done an incredible job as, as a coach. We want you to throw a game, basically. Isn’t that it? I mean, that’s what tanking is.

Michael Bixby: Right. That’s what ,that’s what tanking is. And then we want you to also break the rules and recruit this player who was, of course, Tom Brady. And I mean, look, this is where I get to it, is that you just have a culture and I mean, I think sports do reflect society sometimes, where society’s gonna say it doesn’t matter. Some people are above the law. Some people are above the rules, above accountability. And so just because the owners are billionaires, we’re, we’re gonna let them slide. We’re gonna let them go because somebody’s a golden boy they’re not held to the same standard. Even though, you know, maybe have a history of cheating, breaking the rules, violating the rules. And then you wonder to me, Pap, look at corporate board rooms. And you say, you say, wait, wait, does this maybe reflect society and what we allow, what we prioritize?

Mike Papantonio: Again, you said it, 70% African American players, 3% coaches. How about, is it zero owners?

Michael Bixby: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: I mean, zero.

Michael Bixby: Zero.

Mike Papantonio: Zero owners. So he, he’s, he’s simply opening the door for a discussion, putting, really putting his entire career on the line. He’s gonna have to go to Canada to be a coach after this is over. But, you know, you have to really respect that because he could of, he could have said, yes sir. I’m just gonna go on. Chose not to do it, right?

Michael Bixby: Absolutely. And that is totally respectable. And the man deserves a chance to coach another team and somebody would be lucky to get him. And I, I think he’s an honorable guy and these are discussions we need to have. We need to focus on.

Mike Papantonio: Any chance that this is really gonna make a difference? I mean, in, in our lifetime.

Michael Bixby: I, I, I think that you’re gonna see lip service to it. I think that you’re gonna see something that’s made to look like something has changed, a statement about how we’re implementing this program. Maybe it’ll be just like a different Rooney Rule. But the reality is, I think what’s gonna happen is the owners are gonna be protected. The NFL is gonna be protected.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Well, they’ll protect them from virtually everything. Michael, thank you for joining me. Okay.

Michael Bixby: Thank you for having me.