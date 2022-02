Via IRIE RADIO – WOCM -OCEAN 98 / THE RUDE AWAKENING: Author and Hall of Fame trial attorney Mike Papantonio joins host David “Bulldog” Rothner to discuss how his new legal thriller, Inhuman Trafficking, raises awareness about the many corporate players involved in the disgusting industry of human trafficking.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MSoKuWfImHdws121JJYcR1pEoVNr30jC/view?usp=sharing