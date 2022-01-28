Via In Question: Paraquat lawsuits claim studies show that long-term exposure to the herbicide causes Parkinson’s disease. Plaintiffs diagnosed with the disease say manufacturing failed to warn users about the risk. Now lawyers representing farmers, agriculture workers – and others – are seeking compensation. RT America’s Trinity Chavez has the story. Then, Rick Outzen, a journalist and publisher of Pensacola In-weekly, and long-time follower of Paraquat cases joins In Question to discuss.