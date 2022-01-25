Via America’s Lawyer: Prince Andrew can’t escape litigation over his alleged abuse of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell may soon reveal identities of eight “John Doe’s” in her ongoing sex trafficking case. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Finally tonight some good news. Prince Andrew can’t escape litigation for his alleged abuse of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and we might be learning more names very soon, let’s hope that she starts talking about who all was involved. Farron Cousins joins me to talk about this. Okay. So courageous young woman, isn’t she?

Farron Cousins: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: A courageous young woman with a courageous lawyer that we, we, we talked to, to, to the lawyer who started all this, a friend of mine down in South Florida, just incredible courage to push through this. And now all of a sudden we’re seeing some results, right?

Farron Cousins: Right. I mean, I mean, you know, look, it’s no easy feat to take on a member of the Royal family. And, and she did this with the lawyer relentlessly for years, they have been trying to get this and finally, we have this forward momentum. He is going to have to face this lawsuit. And it is so bad that the Royal family last week said, guess what? You’re no longer Royal. We have stripped you of all your titles. We have stripped you of every kind of Royal dignity you had. You’re, you’re now, you’re not even prince Andrew, you’re Andrew. And Andrew is gonna go face trial for these potential sex crimes that Virginia Giuffre alleges that he committed.

Mike Papantonio: His, talk about, Farron, his defense is I don’t sweat. Explain.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Explain, explain, okay. So, so he, he’s been accused of molesting and while he’s molesting women, he’s sweating all over them and he says, I don’t sweat.

Farron Cousins: Right. I mean.

Mike Papantonio: That’s his, that’s his defense here.

Farron Cousins: That, that, that’s, uh, that.

Mike Papantonio: He has a congenital problem where he doesn’t sweat.

Farron Cousins: That’s certainly an interesting one. But, you know, to me, I, I really do think as you, as you pointed out, the biggest thing is we know his name because he has been accused.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Bill Clinton’s been named as a frequent flyer, but he hasn’t been accused, same thing with Trump, partied with Epstein, but hasn’t been accused. But Maxwell is no longer basically bound to secrecy. She has given up the fight to keep all of the names secret and that’s what we can hope for.

Mike Papantonio: You know, you know where, you know who’s gonna get hit the hardest on this? Wall Street.

Farron Cousins: Oh yeah.

Mike Papantonio: You are going to see more Wall Street names that are going to emerge in this as this story’s told.

Farron Cousins: Well, Epstein was connected to everybody. You know, there’s photos of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, all of these big name people here in the United States that are in the headlines every day have some kind of connection to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. And I hope she starts singing as loud as possible.

Mike Papantonio: Yes. And Bill Gates’ wife had enough courage to say you dirt back.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: You can’t take that back. I mean, you’ve done it. You really can’t take it back because the stories are so ugly. The stories are so ugly and we’re gonna start seeing names of people that, you know, have, have totally been protected. Not so much anymore.

Farron Cousins: Let’s hope.

Mike Papantonio: Farron Cousins, thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for tonight. Find us on Twitter and on Facebook @facebook.com/rtamericaslawyer. You can also stream us live on YouTube and be sure to check out RT’s new portable app where you can watch all your favorite shows. I’m Mike Papantonio and this is America’s Lawyer, where every week we tell you the stories that corporate media is ordered not to tell because their advertisers won’t let them. Have a great night.