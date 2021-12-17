Via America’s Lawyer: Hundreds of Central American migrants are being smuggled across the US southern border and forced into modern-day slave labor. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: A federal indictment was unsealed recently that shows hundreds of migrants from Central America are being smuggled into the US and forced to work as slave labor in Georgia and other parts of the country. Farron Cousins from trial lawyer magazine joins me now to talk about it. Farron, you know, there’s all this discussion about the border. Two parts of the discussion that the media won’t touch. I don’t know why they won’t touch it, whether it’s a political volleyball or what it is, political hot potato, they won’t talk about that these kids are being sex trafficked. Okay. We know that. We’re handling sex trafficking cases. We know firsthand what’s happened. Media’s not talking about it. But this slave, this is absolute 2021 slavery, not just in Georgia, but they were finally caught in Georgia. Pick it up.

Farron Cousins: Right. This, this was an organized crime ring of what they uncovered just in the state of Georgia. They’re bringing these people across the border, of course, illegally. Once they get here, they take all their documentation, much like they do with sex trafficking victims. They force them into these conditions, into these, you know, big giant warehouses almost and they say, listen, you work for us now. You can’t go anywhere. You can’t do anything. We have your documentation. Go out there, start picking the onions and for every basket of onions you bring back, we’ll give you 15 cents. And that is essentially how this scam works. So these people have no way out and it’s not even like they can go to authorities to say something because they’ve been brought into the country illegally and there’s no way out.

Mike Papantonio: It is nauseating to me because the narrative, you know, the narrative that the corporate media wants you to believe is this is all out of compassion. We’re bringing these people across the border out of pure compassion. The US Chamber of Commerce and, and, and, and business America, they’re not, they don’t care about compassion here. They’re bringing ’em over to the border because it’s cheap labor, you see. Used to be we had to ship our jobs overseas for cheap labor. Hell, bring them in now, make them work for $2 an hour. And, and these working conditions they found out, they weren’t allowed to leave the facility. The, the, they were drinking contaminated water, contaminated food, and they weren’t even permitted to have a chance to leave the facility. I, I, I don’t know why the media won’t talk about it other than this, it doesn’t fit the Biden and Kamala Harris narrative. That’s why they’re not talking about this. That’s why they’re not talking about these children that they can’t find are being sex trafficked.

Farron Cousins: Well, and, and we also, you know, you brought up the Chamber of Commerce. We gotta hit back on that because that organization, the Chamber of Commerce has been fighting against any kind of immigration reform. It’s one of few areas where they don’t agree with the Republican party because the people who are a part, the corporations that are a part of the Chamber, they rely on this cheap labor. And, and it’s a lot of food, food processing plants. You know, I think Tyson actually was a big part of that several years ago in another story that we had covered here, because they like the labor. We just saw the plant busted, what was it, two years ago in Mississippi, I think.

Farron Cousins: It filled with illegal immigrants and they got the immigrants, but they didn’t go after the leadership.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. And, and it’s all about, oh, you know, this is a, we’re bringing them across for compassion. I can promise you the US Chamber of, of Commerce doesn’t give a about compassion and the media won’t talk about it because it doesn’t fit that tight little Biden, Kamala Harris discussion. It’s a disgusting story. We’re gonna do more on it. It’s, it’s really a story that is being ignored.