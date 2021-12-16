Via America’s Lawyer: CA new investigation reveals the CIA has been covering up evidence of sex crimes against children committed by their own agents. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: A new investigation has found that the CIA has been covering up evidence of sexual crimes against children by their own agents. Wow. This headline on this is, this is their talking point, CIA, they got ’em dead rights. Child molestation, use of all types of child pornography on, at the CIA headquarters. And you know what their response is? We can’t prosecute them because we’re afraid that we’re gonna give up secrets if we prosecute them.

Farron Cousins: I, I don’t even understand how that is related to these people being clearly pedophiles.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: Which is what’s happening here. Prosecuting somebody for these sexual crimes, which some of them have admitted to or as you said, they’ve been caught red handed and you think somehow that’s gonna give up state secrets. That is absolutely irrelevant to any prosecution that would take place here. What matters is the crime they committed and of course the abuse of their office, you know, many of them using office equipment to look up child pornography, to store child pornography, to, to get off on pictures of abused children, one of them was.

Mike Papantonio: Oh yeah. I mean, we’re not just talking about, we’re talking about children being physically abused and some perve working for the CIA it’s right on their computer. They’ve got it all dead to rights and the CIA says, oh, well, you know, we’re afraid if we prosecute that person so many secrets are gonna. Really? I mean, I guess the combination is you can be a perve, you can be a serial perve and work for the CIA and never be prosecuted for it. That’s what this story stands for, doesn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Oh, absolutely. And so far over the last couple years, they’ve had 14 instances that these investigative reporters at BuzzFeed found, and that’s just what they were able to find. God knows it’s probably well more than that. So 14 instances, 10 individuals fired or resigned. They were given the chance to resign.

Mike Papantonio: All of them could have been prosecuted.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Under normal terms. Every one of them could have been prosecuted. The US attorney, they buy in. Of course, you know my attitude about the US attorney’s office.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: If it ain’t, if it’s not low hanging fruit, they won’t mess with it at all. It’s the most dysfunctional organization that we’re counting on to, to, to abide by law, make people abide by the law. But here the CIA, I swear God, the bottom line is you can be a serial pervert, child abuse, child pornography. You can have it on your computer, you know, and we know it’s illegal that anybody else would’ve been prosecuted for, they walk. One person, one outta 14 prosecuted.

Farron Cousins: Well, and, and we have other government agencies where this has been happening as well and those agencies actually did prosecute these individuals.

Mike Papantonio: Department of Defense.

Farron Cousins: Right. And so what is the difference there? You, okay, you have state secrets. CIA has state secrets. These people, they weren’t worried about prosecuting them without, you know, giving up the game. So there is a big disconnect. It’s total BS, to be honest with you, that these prosecutors won’t bring charges against these people.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, it’s, it’s laziness, man. It’s laziness and they’re worried about, you know, are they gonna lose their job by overstepping their, their, their power. That’s all it’s about. You know, but the CIA these are their words, we can’t allow them to testify. This is what the CIA says about these perves. The other thing that they say is it will, it’ll take years, this is, this is their, this is their response to this. We’d love to do something about it, but it would take years to provide the documentation because we have to clean it up. That’s our CIA at work.