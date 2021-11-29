IN THIS INSIDER EXCLUSIVE NETWORK TV SPECIAL, “DUPONT’S POISONING OF AMERICA – Larry Moody’s Story” our News team was on location in Pensacola, Florida to meet Wes Bowden, at Levin Papantonio Rafferty, who successfully sued DuPont on behalf of four of their clients who were harmed by DuPont’s dumping of PFOA otherwise known as “C8”, used in producing Teflon at DuPont’s Washington Works Facility located on the Ohio River near Parkersburg, West Virginia.

For nearly 70 years, chemical companies like 3M and DuPont have known that PFOA and PFAS chemicals, commonly known as C8, that they manufactured, had a deadly toxic effect on our organs, and continued to expose their workers, the local communities around their plants and the public with these cancer killing chemicals.

But they hid those facts from the public. This new Insider Exclusive “Justice in America” Network TV Special exposes their decades of deception and death.

DuPont was the manufacturer of the plastic material, Teflon, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Teflon was, until 2013, produced with Perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA or C8.

Leaked internal company documents revealed that DuPont knew about the dangers of PFOA as far back as 1961, and knew in 1984 that the chemical was present in the local water supply and being emitted in dust from the factory chimneys, yet did not disclose this to workers or the surrounding public.

According to a 2004 study by an industry risk assessor hired by DuPont, the plant dumped and emitted over 1.7 million pounds of PFOA between 1951 and 2003.

People who worked in the factory, families living in the local area, communities living down river affected by water pollution, all claimed to have illnesses linked to PFOA pollution, filed numerous lawsuits against DuPont.

The information about PFOA uncovered in this lawsuit led to a class action in 2001 on behalf of 80,000 people living in districts whereby PFOA had leaked into the water supply.

This class action was settled in 2005, with DuPont agreeing to provide up to $235 million for medical monitoring for over 70,000 people living in six water districts around the plant in Parkersburg.

By 2014, there was a growing number of individual lawsuits against DuPont for PFOA related diseases, and several plaintiffs were selected for test cases, to demonstrate how the others would fare.

In 2017, Dupont agreed to pay these victims $670 Million dollars to settle these C8 lawsuits.

Little did Larry Moody, a victim of Dupont’s pollution, know that during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s he was drinking C8 contaminated water. In 2001, after consuming C8 contaminated, cancer causing water from the Belpre Water District for nearly a decade, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and nearly died.

In this Network TV Special, Wes Bowden will explain:

How the EPA did virtually nothing to protect Americans

How the FDA, like the EPA, recklessly let the chemical industry introduce new PFAS chemicals for use in food wrappers and packaging

How the Defense Department failed to deal adequately with the crisis and how the Pentagon tried to block release of a federal toxics agency’s recommendation of a much lower safe level of PFAS than the EPA’s health advisory level.

On Monday, October 18, 2021, the Biden administration moved to regulate Toxic ‘Forever’ chemicals that pose health risks to millions of Americans, even as they continue to be used in an array of products such as cosmetics, dental floss, food packaging, clothing and cleaning supplies.