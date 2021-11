Via News. Views. Hughes: A $626 million partial settlement has been reached between 10,000s of Flint residents and the State of Michigan over the deaths of 12 people and illness or permanent disability in many others when official negligence led to the poisoning of water that residents were assured was safe for human use. It was in fact contaminated with poisonous levels of lead. RT America’s Trinity Chavez reports. Then attorney Sarah Papantonio shares her expertise.