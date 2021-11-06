Via America’s Lawyer: The investigation into Jon Gruden continues following the former Las Vegas Raiders coach’s resignation over a deluge of racist and homophobic emails. Of the 30,000 deaths by police violence since 1980, more than half of them went unreported. 90% of U.S. lawmakers are using leadership PAC funds as slush funds, with less than half of the money actually going toward politics. Filling in for Mike Papantonio this week, Farron Cousins and RT’s Brent Jabbour sat down to discuss at the Mass Torts Made Perfect legal conference in Las Vegas.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR