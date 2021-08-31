Via America’s Lawyer: A federal judge strikes down a controversial pipeline project in Alaska after it was determined the Trump administration failed to account for its impact on arctic ecosystems. Mike Papantonio and Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: Finally tonight, some good news. A court last week ruled that a Trump and Biden plan to drill for fossil fuels in Alaska cannot move forward. Farron Cousins joins me now to talk about it. You know, I saw the headlines on this, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump and then I understand you read the article Biden, Biden, Biden was going to allow this to happen. Give me your.

Farron Cousins: Right. They actually defended it in court. They wanted this to happen. But look, this, this is a very positive story. And the judge, you know, in a 110 page ruling, which is massive for something like this said, listen, you did not do the proper steps to go through and evaluate the impacts this would have on the environment. You didn’t take a look at the impacts this would have on endangered species. You did none of the legally required review process and you cannot move forward with it, which again is perfect. Look, we just had that IPCC report come out from the United Nations, telling us clock’s ticking to get off fossil fuels. And this is what was needed. We cannot start new projects in fragile lands and address climate change.

Mike Papantonio: You don’t want to drill in public Lands like the Alaskan North Slope.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: We’re going to pick up this story next week. This is a more important story just, than this just one take on it. Thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

