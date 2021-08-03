Via America’s Lawyer: Pfizer has agreed to pay a $345 million settlement over antitrust claims related to the EpiPen price hikes. Mike Papantonio and Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: And finally tonight, some good news. Pfizer’s agreed to pay a $345 million settlement over antitrust claims related to the EpiPen price hikes. Farron Cousins joins me again to talk about this. Wow. They were just hit 2017 for $465 million. That didn’t do any good. Nobody goes to jail. Nobody’s investigated. Same old story, isn’t it?

Farron Cousins: Right, it is. And so finally the, they had to come back with this other, which is a result of these wonderful class action lawsuits, trying to hold these individuals accountable. They did it, $345 million, settlement still has to be, you know, go through the finalization process. That amount could change. We’re not really expecting it to, so it should stick with that. But you know, to me, this is an issue that is, you know, incredibly personal. I have two kids with severe allergies have to have EpiPen. They expire every nine months. So you’ve got to buy them twice a year, 650 a pop, 1300 for two kids. It’s insane for something that just years ago cost a hundred dollars. They hiked the price on these for absolutely no good reason whatsoever, other than the fact that they could and people had to pay it because you can’t be without it.

Mike Papantonio: 650% is that number, right?

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: 650%. Nothing’s different. All the R and D is done. This is just pure greed at its very worse. Again, DOJ does nothing. They have plenty to work with. Why? These are the new vaccine people.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Oh, we got to protect the new vaccine. How much did they make on the vaccine just?

Farron Cousins: Johnson & Johnson, the latest numbers that came out on them, that’s all I have so far is $5 billion.

Mike Papantonio: $5 billion.

Farron Cousins: In the most recent quarter.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah. Thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.

Mike Papantonio: That’s all for tonight. Find us on Twitter and Facebook @facebook.com/rtamericaslawyer or watch all RT America programs on Direct TV channel 321. Also stream them live on YouTube. You can be sure to check out RT’s new portable app where you can watch all your favorite shows. I’m Mike Papantonio and this is America’s Lawyer where every week we tell you the stories that corporate media is ordered not to tell because their advertisers won’t let them. Have a great night.