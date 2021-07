In this special episode, filmed LIVE at the EVOLVE Summit, Michael Mogill sits down with Hall of Fame Trial Attorney and Founder of MTMP, Mike Papantonio. Mike Papantonio discusses the dangers of never expanding on the types of cases you and your firm are committed to handling. Stop reading headlines of multibillion-dollar verdicts and settlements wondering why you aren’t involved in those results. Look up and modify the way you practice law. Begin by watching this video.