Via The News with Rick Sanchez: Opioids have killed 50,000 people a year in the United States alone while big pharma has raked it in. A $26 billion settlement–the biggest civil action ever taken–aims to tip things in favor of the victims. In a News with Rick Sanchez exclusive, attorney Peter Mougey, the man behind this historic settlement, tells us how he pulled it off.

