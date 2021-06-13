Via America’s Lawyer: Amazon workers are injured on the job 80% more often than the industry average. Mike Papantonio and Farron Cousins discuss more.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: A new report has revealed that Amazon employees are getting injured on the job at a dramatically higher rate than other workers in the industry. Does it ever, do, do the Amazon stories ever stop? You know, that’s, that’s the question. At what point does this cat say, look, I made a lot of money? I’m a trillionaire, basically. I can treat my people okay. I don’t have to have them rushing around. Here’s what happened, these unions, four unions got together and said, we need to look at the statistics. How are other warehouses doing compared to the Amazon warehouse? Dismal, right?

Farron Cousins: Absolutely. You’re talking about an almost 80% higher increase in workplace injuries at Amazon than any of the other warehouses working, essentially, in the same industry here. And, you know, to your point, what, when does Jeff Bezos say, I’ve got enough, maybe you guys can slow down. He, he said, yesterday, I’m going outer space.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: So Bezos is.

Mike Papantonio: It’s going to cost me some more money. I’m going to outer.

Farron Cousins: Essentially, Bezos has just, I’m leaving the planet at this point. But, but what’s really happening in these warehouses as we have discussed so many times over the years, and we’re going to keep covering it because it is so dismal for these workers. They’re, the, the conditions themselves are horrendous. The injuries they’re suffering are horrendous. You’re talking about thousands of people a month being sent home because the injury they’ve sustained is so bad they physically can’t work anymore. And it’s all happening at Amazon.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. I want to tell you something, all my books are sold on Amazon. I have a series of books, they’re thrillers. I’m waiting for that telephone call because we do so many Amazon stories where he says, look, you know, I’m sorry, you can’t sell your books anymore. I hope that doesn’t happen. But anyway, as I look at this story, 580,000 workers, okay. That they took the numbers, they did a ratio. They said, you have this many numbers, these are your numbers. Here are the serious accidents. The serious accidents is where you got to focus because that could be life. I mean, you know, change your life. You break your back. You, you know, you hurt something that you’re on total disability. There, those numbers, those numbers are skyrocketing.

Farron Cousins: They, they really are. And I don’t think people appreciate really how, how much these workers have to do when we we’ve seen the stories of these people who, you know, a lot of times they’re younger individuals and older individuals. They’re, there’s not a lot of in between in most of these warehouses. So you have people that could be 22 years old, picking up these massive boxes every day without safety equipment, without back braces, they develop a lifelong back problem. You take an older worker, you know, maybe not in the best physical shape, but still no protective equipment. They can ruin the last years of their lives with these severe injuries. Again, you know, back injuries, arm injuries, hip injuries, knee injuries. These are things that persist and they last with these people forever. All because Amazon is one, making them meet these insane quotas.

Mike Papantonio: Work like a robot.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: Speed, got to do it fast. The growth, growth of the company is just geometric. So isn’t this predictable? I mean, if you’re an attorney and you’re looking at the concept of foreseeability, you say what might happen here, well you’re going to have all this stuff, it’s going to be a chain of events that makes perfect sense. The point is, at some point you check yourself and you say, okay, wish I hadn’t done that. And you do the decent thing and say, let me just regroup. Let me just revamp the people who are making these decisions for my corporation and come away with a legacy that means something. Don’t you think?

Farron Cousins: Right. I mean, Bezos doesn’t need any more money. Absolutely not. He doesn’t need any more, you know, productivity. He’s got as much as you could possibly want from these workers. The only reason to do this at this point is sheer greed.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And that’s something that you can’t fix.

Mike Papantonio: Love of money, brother.

Farron Cousins: Yeah.

Mike Papantonio: You know.