Trump supporters are furious about Joe Biden’s approval rating, and they are now calling on one of their favorite right wing pollsters – Rasmussen – to stop polling on the subject. The MAGA crowd doesn’t want to see people approving of a President that isn’t Trump, and this latest move shows that they are absolutely trying to create an alternative, fact-free reality for themselves. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

