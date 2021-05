More than 100,000 people across the country have now signed onto a petition seeking to have Marjorie Taylor Greene expelled from Congress for her behavior. As Republicans continue to try to distance themselves from Greene, she is increasingly on her own and that appears to be making her go even more crazy. But the petition tells us a lot about how the rest of the country outside of her district feels about the Republican Congresswoman, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.