Via America’s Lawyer: At-home fitness equipment saw sales skyrocket as we all turned into homebodies under lockdown. But now Peloton is announcing a recall of its popular treadmills after customers reported numerous injuries and even one death. Filling in for Mike Papantonio this week, Farron Cousins is joined by attorney Sara Papantonio discusses those injury reports and the lag in corporate accountability.

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

