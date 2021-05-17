During a recent appearance on One America News, conservative person Rogan O’Handley said that guns should be subsidized by the federal government for white people so that they can protect them against Black Lives Matter protestors or other so-called violent left wing agitators. The world that conservatives have created in their own minds must be terrifying, but the truth is far from it. And handing out guns to a trigger happy portion of the population is the dumbest idea ever, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

During a recent segment on One America News, the right wing, in fact, further to the right than even Fox or Newsmax. But anyway, they were hosting a conservative and he was billed as conservative activist. I’m just going to call him conservative person. I’ve never heard of this idiot before, a man by the name of Rogan O’Handley. And Mr. O’Handley said that the federal government should start subsidizing guns for white people so that white people can protect themselves from black lives matter protesters. Basically, Mr. O’Handley wants the government to give white people free guns so they can shoot black people. Here’s his exact quote. America owns more guns than 50% of the planet. There are more guns than people in this country. God bless the second amendment and our founding fathers. I am absolutely loving seeing these huge, huge gun numbers.

See that’s red flag, number one, your psychotic, like that’s a psychotic thing to say, that’s what that is. You need help and if you’re that psychotic, you also, ironically shouldn’t own any guns. People that have never owned a gun in their life are looking around and seeing BLM and Antifa burning down courthouses, police stations, looting, violence, murder. And they’re saying, you know what, maybe I have to look at protecting myself and my family. Maybe I should start exercising my constitutional right to keep and bear arms. And I will say I’m in the camp where I think we should actually have subsidies for gun ownership in this country. You know, we subsidize schools, housing, everything. Why are we not subsidizing guns? That’s a constitutional right and one of the most important. Very happy to see these huge numbers. What in the hell is wrong with this psychopath?

Seriously. You want everybody in this country to have a gun? You think that the unique problem of gun violence that exists here in the United States and literally nowhere else, you want to add more fuel to that fire. I take it back, you’re not a psychopath. You’re an idiot. Like you’re dumb as a rock. You make Forrest Gump look like Albert Einstein to make a comment like that. No, you’re, you’re like a gravel eating knuckle dragging moron if you actually believe any of this drivel that you said live on the air on One America News. As I have pointed out, in fact, pointed out in the segment just before this one, black lives matter, Antifa, those are not the violent groups that you need to worry about. At least not according to police agencies, intelligence agencies, you know, the FBI, Homeland Security, because all of them admit the same thing. The number one threat to your way of life here in the United States is violent right-wing extremism.

Not black lives matter, not Antifa. It’s right-wingers. People like Mr. O’Handley here. Those are the people you need to be afraid of and honestly reading these comments, yeah, you need to be afraid of these crazy people because that’s what they are. They’re celebrating the fact that the gun industry is making a ton of money. Yet we have children getting shot at school. Oh well, the gun industry made money. So I guess that’s a win for Mr. O’Handley. I, I’ll never understand these people. I will never understand these people because it makes absolutely no sense. My rational brain can’t wrap itself around this issue to make it make any kind of sense in the way that these people are seeing it. I just can’t. This is crazy. This is crazy people, logic. This is crazy people kind of thinking. But the big takeaway, the thing we need to remember is that this is pure and simple racism. Invoking black lives matter when talking about, hey, government should give us all guns so we can protect against black lives matter. We know what that means.

It means this white dude, O’Handley, wants to be able to shoot black people. So he has created all these things in his mind that never happened. Yes, okay, there was looting. Cities were not destroyed though. Like why do Republicans keep saying this and why does the idiot public keep believing it? You can go out there and look, there’ve been photographs. Remember when they told us that New York was absolutely under siege. And then everybody on Twitter was posting videos of themselves walking through New York and there was literally nobody there at all. It was a completely fabricated right-wing narrative, just like most of last summer, yet the public believed it because they’re stupid. And that’s actually what gives people like Mr. O’Handley here an audience. As dumb as he is, he panders to people who are even stupider than him and this is what you end up with.