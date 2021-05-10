Via America’s Lawyer: California lawmakers warn Nestlé to stop pumping away millions of gallons of drinking water while droughts intensify throughout the Golden State. Mike Papantonio & Farron Cousins discuss more.

Mike Papantonio: And finally tonight, some good news. As the state of California braces for more droughts, they’ve warned Nestle to stop stealing their water. Farron Cousins joins me again to talk about that. We’ve done this story, they are thieves. Nestle, they’re thugs and thieves. First of all, they’re operating without a license. They operated for years without even having a current license and they’re taking money in this state that is dying from dryness. Right?

Farron Cousins: Right. And, you know, and we all know, we’ve seen the wildfires in California over the last 10 years get worse and worse. And part of it is because the state is so dry due to climate change. But then you have this company come in Nestle, that’s been there for a hundred years or more, sucking water out of the state, bottling it, selling it for a huge profit, overstaying their permit, overdrawing what their permit even said to begin with. Not only was it expired, but they were still doing more than the expired permit allowed. And here the California state is begging them and they’re not really enforcing it too hard, but they’re begging them, you’ve got to stop.

Mike Papantonio: Why, why beg, why? Go after them.

Farron Cousins: Kick them out, forever.

Mike Papantonio: Have the attorney general do something that he has, that they have the right to do. Here’s where it is. They’re, they’re limited to 8 million gal, 8, 8 million gallons over a period of time. They’re actually pumping 32 million.

Farron Cousins: Right.

Mike Papantonio: So there’s that. Plus the problem is it, Sierra the entire area if Sierra, they used to have about more than 50 inches of rain. These last couple of years, it’s been less than 20 inches of rain. So are these people, this is public commons is at risk here, the public commons of California. And they’re letting these thugs just bully their way through. The attorney general’s doing nothing. Governor’s doing nothing to stop this.

Farron Cousins: Well, and the water that they’re sucking out is supposed to make its way downstate and feed these areas that are already, according to the governor, well he’s declared an emergency, a drought emergency in these areas that may not exist, or may not be as bad if Nestle wasn’t over, over there stealing all the water.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Farron Cousins: And again, you hit a, you and I have been talking about this story for many, many years now. And unfortunately we’re, we’re probably two of the only people still talking about this story.

Mike Papantonio: Why, why won’t regulators do it? Why won’t the governor and the attorney general do what they’re supposed to do? And that’s their job. This is a big story. The drought’s going to get worse and Nestle’s going to believe they can just push their way through here, Farron. Thank you for joining me. Okay.

Farron Cousins: Thank you.